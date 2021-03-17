Lexi Brockmann

May 7, 2000 - Oct. 30, 2020

Lexi's life was tragically cut short when a drunk driver lost control, veered into her lane, killing her instantly. Lexi was was born a twin to Alan and Dama Brockmann, she grew up and went to school in Jefferson, in 2018 she graduated Lebanon High school. Lexi is survived by her mother Dama Agee-Brockmann and grandmother Melody Lawson, 6 siblings; Isacc and wife Tammy, Eric, Melody and husband Josh, Emmy, Alan JR and twin sister Laci, uncle Cliff Brockmann and Darrell Davis, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Alan Brockmann who died in 2014. Lexi was very social, she loved holidays, family get together's, camping, especially Waterloo park, rafting the Santiam river and spending time with friends.

Her memorial service will be held at the Southside church of Christ on March 27th at 1:00 p.m. in Lebanon.