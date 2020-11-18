Lexi Brockmann

May 7, 2000 – October 30, 2020

Lexi lived in Jefferson, Oregon until moving to Lebanon in 2014. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 2018.

She was born to Alan and Dama Brockmann in Stayton, Oregon on May 7, 2000. She is survived by her Mom and siblings; Isacc Agee and wife Tammy, Eric Agee, Melody Sloan and husband Josh Sloan, Emmy Brockmann, Laci Brockmann, Alan Brockmann and multiple nieces and nephews. Lexi was a twin to Laci Brockmann.

Lexi was very outgoing and enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially floating the river and spending time with her friends. She had recently started a career as a business office manager and was thriving in her position.

She passed away in a tragic car accident on October 30, 2020 on her way to Lincoln City to spend the weekend with her friends. She was someone who would light up the room when she walked in, was always positive and loved everyone she surrounded herself with. Lexi's memorial will be held at a later date.