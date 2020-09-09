Reverend Michael (Mike) Allen Hodges

July 18, 1943 – August 28, 2020

On August 28, 2020, Reverend Michael (Mike) Allen Hodges, 77, passed in Lebanon, Oregon, after battling Parkinson's disease many years.

Mike was born to L.C. and Foye Hodges in Englewood, California, on July 18, 1943. He was the youngest of three boys. They moved to Lebanon, Oregon, when Mike was a baby. Most of his childhood, he lived on a berry farm in the Lacomb community. Mike graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1961. He married Betty Christensen, his high school sweetheart, at Crowfoot Baptist Church in 1963. As newlyweds, they moved to Grass Valley, California, where they worked in Mike's family restaurants and later purchased a coffee shop of their own in Sacramento.

Mike surrendered his life to Christ as a young father and responded to a calling to pursue fulltime ministry. Mike received his Bachelor of Science in Ministerial Studies from Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California, and his Masters in Counseling from International Seminary in Plymouth, Florida. Pastor Mike was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God for over 40 years. He pastored Port Orford Christian Center in Port Orford, Oregon, and New Life Center in Albany, Oregon. While pastoring in Albany, Mike developed a burden for people struggling with life-controlling problems and responded by pioneering Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest. Mike and Betty lived on the South Santiam River in Lebanon for over 20 years, where he enjoyed working in his shop and gardening with Betty. But most of all, he felt blessed to be a dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa to his ever-growing family.

In 2005 they moved to Springfield, Missouri, where Mike served as the National Teen Challenge President until 2010 when they retired back "home" to Lebanon, Oregon. Mike wrote a book, "It Started with a Broom," documenting his life story. Mike and Betty served together in the "TC" ministry for over 30 years. During their tenure with TC, Mike served in many leadership positions, made many lifelong friends, and traveled the world. Mike's legacy will continue for generations.

Mike enjoyed family get-togethers, trips to the Oregon Coast, camping, deer hunting, and a good road trip. Mike loved to have a good time and talk a little "bojive" with his family and "T.C." friends.

Mike had four children Michael "Ty" ( Janelle) of Bloomington, Minnesota, Chris (Lindy) of Oregon City, LeAnna Pitts (Greg) of Sweet Home, Jennifer Foster(Dan) of Lake Oswego and seven grandchildren, Breanne (Josh), Benjamin (Aleecia), Keri, Alex, Sophie, Sam, Ian, and four great-grandchildren. Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty of Lebanon, Oregon. Mike was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers William and Burney.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.

Mike ran the race and finished well!

Viewing is at Hustons Wednesday, September 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the 100F cemetery in Lebanon. Please wear a mask, respect social distancing, and bring a chair if you plan to attend.