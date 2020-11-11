Menu
Milo Reed

Milo Burton (Burt) Reed

July 31, 1936 – October 29, 2020

Milo (Burt) Reed, 84 of Lebanon Oregon, passed away at his home, surrounded by family. Burt was born July 31, 1936 in Lead South Dakota and moved to Oregon when he was six.

Burt's favorite pastime and hobbies was wood working, custom cars and telling jokes.

Burt is survived by his wife Judy Reed, children: Katrinna Jackson (Brent), Troy Reed (Kristeina), stepchildren: Michelle Hinzman (Dana), Tana Stoops and Ty Bilyeu, grandchildren Macee, Kolbie, Kylar, Haden, Allie, Zane, six step grandchildren, three great grandchildren and brother Don Reed.

Proceeding him in death, sisters Wilma and Dorothy and brother Wally.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. and Burt and Judy Reeds home.


Published by Lebanon Express on Nov. 11, 2020.
