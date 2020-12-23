Menu
Pat Fritz

Pat Fritz

August 6, 1930 – August 28, 2020

Pat was born in St. Helens, Oregon to Kathryn and Edward Lambert. In 1949 she married LeRoy C. Fritz also of St. Helens.

For most of her life, she lived in Lebanon Oregon where she was a loving mother to her five children, Karen Grant (Bob), Kurt Fritz (Teri Jean), Patty Zolotoff (Terry), Jan Harris (Rick) and JoAnn Kingston (Steve). She also has 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is survived by all her children and one brother Dennis Lambert (Sue). While living in Lebanon, for many years, she worked at the Seven Oak Middle School Library. She loved the library and was a collector on her own of children's books, readers and young adult literature. She especially loved books with beautiful illustrations and lots of color. She had many prints of this artwork and illustrations in her home.

Pat also had many other interests and hobbies including knitting, art Nouveau, cats, classical music, Halloween, British shows and movies, tile tables, OSU Beavers, bread baking and collecting antiques. She instilled in her children an appreciation of her love of art, collections and interests.

In Pat's memory, donations may be sent to Seven Oak Middle School Library Fund. Mail to 550 Cascade Dr. Lebanon, Oregon 97355. Add the word, "Library Fund" in the memo line. Thank you.


Published by Lebanon Express on Dec. 23, 2020.
