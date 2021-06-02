Rodger Edward Danielson

October 20, 1944 - May 20, 2021

Rodger Edward Danielson, 76, of Bremerton, Washington, passed away on May 20, 2021.

Born on October 20, 1944 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Paul Arthur and Agnes Viola (Knutson) Danielson, Rodger went on to graduate from Lebanon High School and later from Community College both of Lebanon, Oregon.

He served with honor in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969, serving three tours in Vietnam, then aboard the USS English as an Electronics Tech. After serving his country, Rodger worked in civil service at Subase Bangor, retiring after 30 years. Rodger married Mimi Sue Glenn on January 1, 1993 in Bremerton, Washington.

He is a member of the American Legion, and in his spare time enjoyed traveling.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Rodger's memory will live on with his wife, Mimi; brother, Paul Einer Danielson (Connie) of Bend, Oregon; and sister, Betty Mae Danielson of Lebanon, Oregon.

At Rodger's request, no formal services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at http://donate.lls.org

An online memorial can be seen at:

www.poulsbomortuary.com