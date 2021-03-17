Sherman K. Sallee

December 17, 1942 - March 4, 2021

Sherm died after an 8-year challenge with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Enterprise, Oregon to Doy and Agnes (Hook) Sallee.

His first years were spent on a farm in Wallowa County before moving to Portland where his father worked for the Oregon Journal. Sherm helped his dad deliver rural newspapers when the regular carrier was absent. Sherm's job was to fold the papers so they would easily fit into the boxes without the use of rubber bands. At the age of 5, the newspaper job transferred to Pendleton and that is where he completed his education through high school, graduating in 1961. Jobs during this time included shoveling snow for an apartment building, mowing lawns, setting pins at a bowling lane and driving forklift in the freezer at the pea cannery. He also worked two summers for the weather bureau at the airport during his final college years.

He attended Oregon State University (OSU) in Corvallis graduating in 1965 and was commissioned into the United States Air Force. While at OSU, Sherm met Fay Udell who became his wife after her graduation in 1966. He reported to Hill AFB in Utah for active duty ten days after his graduation. Sherm attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for a year to obtain additional meteorology training. Following completion of this training and Fay's graduation, they traveled to Fort Knox, KY where Sherm served as a weather officer. While at Fort Knox, Fay and Sherm were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Christy. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Lebanon while Sherm proceeded to Vietnam for a year.

When he returned from the tour overseas, the family relocated to Dover, DE where the family was joined by a wonderful son, David. After many more moves and a total of over 20-years service, the family settled at their home in Lebanon.

Sherm returned to OSU and obtained a degree in education and became a substitute teacher in Sweet Home, Lebanon and Albany for 12-years. During this time he was also active in the Linn County chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association as well as the Linn Forest Protective Association. He learned about forestry from Fay and her father, Bert Udell. Sherm and Fay completed the OSU Extension Master Woodland Manager program. They applied their knowledge to their own property as well as helping other landowners who requested advice. Sherm also supported Fay's deep involvement with the Linn County Extension 4-H program and was a 4-H leader for over 35-years.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Fay; daughter Christy Tye (Brad); grandchildren Conner and Haley Tye; son David Sallee (Brenda) and sister Sharon "Pete" Simmons.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 2021, at the Happy Valley Tree Farm. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.