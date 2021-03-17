Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lebanon Express
Lebanon Express Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherman K. Sallee
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Sherman K. Sallee

December 17, 1942 - March 4, 2021

Sherm died after an 8-year challenge with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Enterprise, Oregon to Doy and Agnes (Hook) Sallee.

His first years were spent on a farm in Wallowa County before moving to Portland where his father worked for the Oregon Journal. Sherm helped his dad deliver rural newspapers when the regular carrier was absent. Sherm's job was to fold the papers so they would easily fit into the boxes without the use of rubber bands. At the age of 5, the newspaper job transferred to Pendleton and that is where he completed his education through high school, graduating in 1961. Jobs during this time included shoveling snow for an apartment building, mowing lawns, setting pins at a bowling lane and driving forklift in the freezer at the pea cannery. He also worked two summers for the weather bureau at the airport during his final college years.

He attended Oregon State University (OSU) in Corvallis graduating in 1965 and was commissioned into the United States Air Force. While at OSU, Sherm met Fay Udell who became his wife after her graduation in 1966. He reported to Hill AFB in Utah for active duty ten days after his graduation. Sherm attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for a year to obtain additional meteorology training. Following completion of this training and Fay's graduation, they traveled to Fort Knox, KY where Sherm served as a weather officer. While at Fort Knox, Fay and Sherm were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Christy. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Lebanon while Sherm proceeded to Vietnam for a year.

When he returned from the tour overseas, the family relocated to Dover, DE where the family was joined by a wonderful son, David. After many more moves and a total of over 20-years service, the family settled at their home in Lebanon.

Sherm returned to OSU and obtained a degree in education and became a substitute teacher in Sweet Home, Lebanon and Albany for 12-years. During this time he was also active in the Linn County chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association as well as the Linn Forest Protective Association. He learned about forestry from Fay and her father, Bert Udell. Sherm and Fay completed the OSU Extension Master Woodland Manager program. They applied their knowledge to their own property as well as helping other landowners who requested advice. Sherm also supported Fay's deep involvement with the Linn County Extension 4-H program and was a 4-H leader for over 35-years.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Fay; daughter Christy Tye (Brad); grandchildren Conner and Haley Tye; son David Sallee (Brenda) and sister Sharon "Pete" Simmons.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 2021, at the Happy Valley Tree Farm. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Lebanon Express on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sherm was one of those people I always looked forward to visiting with. He had a easy welcoming manner that made you feel like he had been your friend forever. I will miss him. We need more Sherms.
Gary Blanchard
Friend
March 15, 2021
sherm was always one of my favorite people when I ran the Oaks of Lebanon. He helped in so many ways with activities and scooping ice cream barbequing and changing light bulbs in the chandelier. He will be truly missed
Linda Learn
March 14, 2021
Sean and Sharon Lehman
March 12, 2021
Our sincere condolences to all family at this very difficult time.
Tamera Wobbe
Coworker
March 10, 2021
Our most sincere condolences to Fay, Christy, & David at this difficult time. Sherm was a great man, role model, & teacher to our son, along with so many others there in the Valley! The Sallee family, as well as the Udells were instrumental in our son gaining life skills, confidence, & friendship over his 9 years in 4-H.We will be forever grateful to all of you. Sherm was always kind, patient, and very caring - with a big smile to boot! Brock's parents, the Jacks
Gerald & Paula Jacks
March 9, 2021
Fay and Family, I can't begin to describe how much I have enjoyed and appreciated Sherm's friendship over the many years. His smile and upbeat personality, his willingness to help others and his family legacy will be fondly and long remembered. My condolences to all of your wonderful family.
Dave Schmidt
March 9, 2021
Deepest sympathy for your loss. Sherm was such a kind & friendly man.
Roberta Newman
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results