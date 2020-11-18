Glenn E. Horn, 91, of Lexington passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 23, 1929, at Lomax, Nebraska, to Gerald and Velma (Garringer) Horn. He received his education from Oconto Public Schools until his 11th grade year when his family moved to Lexington and Glenn graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1948. Following his education, Glenn was inducted into the National Guards and served his country for six years as a final rank of Staff Sergeant.
On May 14, 1950, he was united in marriage to Betty Reddick, to this union five children were born: Jenny, Grant, Suzann, Jerry and Gale. The couple made their home in Lexington where Glenn was employed at Tenneco Monroe in Cozad and also worked at New Holland in Lexington. In 1985, Glenn started working for the Lexington Public Schools. He found his calling as a bus driver and always looked forward to interacting with the students.
Glenn and Betty were devoted members of the Lexington Evangelical Free Church. Glenn served as Vice Chairman at the church, a deacon and the church repairman. He was also a former member of the JayCees in Lexington.
Glenn enjoyed tinkering on small engines, playing pool with his buddies at the Grand Generation Center, and listening to Nebraska and UNK football games. Glenn was also very good at pitching horseshoes.
He leaves to celebrate his life; his children, Grant Horn of Lexington, Suzann and her husband, David "Chip" Burnett of Danvers, Massachusetts and Jerry and his wife, Elaine Horn of Shubert, Nebraska ; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary and wife, Kathy Horn of Elwood and two sisters, Eunice Shepherd of North Platte and Wanda Howell of Cozad; sisters-in-law, Shirley Stombaugh of Kearney and Karen Horn of Gibbon; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Besides his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by wife, Betty in 2004; a son, Gale; a daughter, Jenny; three brothers, Ronald (Jeannie), Dwight and Clifton; two sisters, Beverly (Darrell) Stark and Phyllis (Eldred) Shephard; brothers-in-law, Ike Shephard and Ronald Howell.
