Melvin Ray Naprstek, 82 of Metter, died Sunday evening, Sept. 27, 2020 at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter.

Mr. Naprstek was born in Lexington, Nebraska and lived and worked in many places with his family over the years. He met the love of his life, Carol, in 1963. Mr. Naprstek moved back to Nebraska for a number of years with Carol and his daughter Melanie to help take care of his mother. After the passing of his mother, they moved back to Georgia and in later years, they made their home in Metter. While in Metter, Mr. Naprstek worked for Cal-Maine Farms as a seed truck driver and retired in 1995. Mr. Naprstek was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the VFW Post #5893 in Metter. In addition to his parents, Mel was preceded in death by wife Carol and daughter, Melanie.

Surviving are his grandson, Randon Strange of Charleston, South Carolina; brothers, Milton Naprstek of Minden, Milford Naprstek of Lexington; his sisters, Marjorie Alice Trent of Columbus, Mary Ann Todd of Simi Valley, California, Martha Dory of Lexington, and Marilyn Fuqua of Kearney; and several nieces and nephews.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter was in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.