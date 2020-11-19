Jay H. Rowland, Jr., age 98 of Fremont, passed away, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Jay was born February 23, 1922, at Davenport, Nebraska, to Jay H. and Anna (Rathsach) Rowland.
A memorial service is pending; there will be no visitation. Interment will be at the Overton, Nebraska, cemetery, with a private family service.
Memorials are suggested to Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate.
