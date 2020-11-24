Marjorie Wilson passed away on Thursday at the Parsons House in Omaha. She was born to William and Maude (Beardsley) Munsgard on March 27, 1931 and raised in Arnold, Nebraska.
A Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel at 1616 W. B Street, North Platte, Nebraska. Graveside Services will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska on Wednesday at 2:00p.m. CDC Covid19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested.
She and her late husband, John, owned Wilson Flying Service for many years in Lexington, Nebraska. They moved to Lexington in 1967 and enjoyed being an active part of the community.
Marjorie is survived by sons, Mike (Jan) Wilson and Dan (Cheryl) Wilson and all of their families.
Memorials may be made to the family and designated at later date. The service will be live streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.