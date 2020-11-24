Menu
Marjorie Wilson
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1931
DIED
November 19, 2020
Marjorie Wilson passed away on Thursday at the Parsons House in Omaha. She was born to William and Maude (Beardsley) Munsgard on March 27, 1931 and raised in Arnold, Nebraska.
A Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel at 1616 W. B Street, North Platte, Nebraska. Graveside Services will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska on Wednesday at 2:00p.m. CDC Covid19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested.

She and her late husband, John, owned Wilson Flying Service for many years in Lexington, Nebraska. They moved to Lexington in 1967 and enjoyed being an active part of the community.
Marjorie is survived by sons, Mike (Jan) Wilson and Dan (Cheryl) Wilson and all of their families.

Memorials may be made to the family and designated at later date. The service will be live streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
, Maxwell, Nebraska
I just loved her and Uncle John so very much! I will always miss them! So sorry for your loss! You are all in my thoughts and prayers! With deepest sympathy! Cindy (Huffman) Kenton
Cindy Kenton
Family
November 21, 2020
Mike and Dan, I'm so sorry for your loss. I got to know Marge when we played golf at Lakeside...we had a lot of fun times there. Your families will be in my prayers.
Sarah (Morgan) Taylor
November 21, 2020
Kevin Wilson
November 20, 2020