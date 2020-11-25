William J. Skinner, age 70 of Lincoln, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born May 30, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Charles and Franclene (Zentmeyer) Skinner.
As a young man, Bill enjoyed working with his father at Skinner Cattle Company. Throughout his life, he loved watching the Huskers and the Kansas City Chiefs. His positive disposition made him welcome among his family and friends with whom he always enjoyed having a good time. During the 1970's Bill and his friends put on a festival which they called Woodpile. Later in life, he played slow pitch softball and was a league bowler.
He is survived by his children Katie Skinner and Ryan Skinner, both of Lincoln; brother Robert (Peggy) Skinner of Lexington; two nieces; former wife Molly (Mike) Leahy of Cozad.
No services are planned. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated to the charity of their choice
. The family appreciates any messages or memories written for them at NebraskaCremation.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.