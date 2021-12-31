Alice Eleanor Wolfe passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the age of 88 in North Platte.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

A Celebration Of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg with Pastor David Boyd, officiating.

Memorials can be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg in her memory.

