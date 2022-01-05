Menu
Alice Eleanor Wolfe
Alice Eleanor Wolfe passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the age of 88 in North Platte.

A Graveside Service was held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

A Celebration of Life followed at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg with Pastor David Boyd, officiating.

Alice was born in Lexington, Nebraska to Clarence and Mildred (Wilsey) Wolfe on October 16, 1933. She lived on a farm north of Overton and graduated from Overton High school in 1952. After graduation she began her long career working for Plectron until 1996 and then working at Veetronix in Lexington until she retired. She then moved to Hillcrest Apartments in Gothenburg.

Although Alice had no children she considered her nieces and nephews; David, Jay, Jeff Jeanette, Darla and Ken to be her "Adopted" children. Alice loved to take walks and was an avid football fan, especially the Huskers. She also loved her many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. She will always be remembered for bringing her delicious cookies to the family gatherings and delivering them to her neighbors. She loved playing games, dancing, baking and children. When she lived in Overton she was a member of the Overton United Methodist Church and later attended the First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg.

Alice is survived by her brother, Derald Wolfe of North Platte; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who will all miss her.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Volkman, nieces; Shannon Wolfe and Kaylee Volkman, nephew, Ken Volkman, brother-in-law, Gene Volkman and a sister-in-law, Rogene Wolfe.

Memorials can be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg in her memory.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
Here's hoping the many good memories get raised, repeatedly, to remember how wonderful Alice was and how many lives she touched in a good way. So sorry for your loss.
Peg Holen
Friend
January 1, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family.



Lois Salleng
Coworker
January 1, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
martha tiede
Classmate
December 30, 2021
