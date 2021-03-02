Gilbert and Aurella lived across the road from us when we were pretty young. My folks, Gilbert and Ethel Gierhan, so enjoyed them as neighbors and friends. On one occasion, Mom, Dad, and I stayed with them in their beautiful home in Seward when I played in a music competition at Concordia. I remember your mother as a very intelligent woman in addition to being incredibly kind and thoughtful. They are probably all busy catching up in Heaven now.

Brenda Schlender-Bucher (Gierhan) Friend March 2, 2021