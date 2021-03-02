Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Aurella Heine
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Aurella (Ringenberg) Heine, 95, of Topeka, Kan., died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her McCrite Plaza home. She was born in Eustis, Nebraska to William J. and Olga B. (Lohmeyer Werth) Ringenberg.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Topeka.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Hillside Lutheran Cemetery in Dawson County with the Rev. James Moshier, officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 - 10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington, NE.
In 1947, she married Gilbert R. Heine at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lexington. Preceding her in death are her husband, her only son, William, a brother Willard, and a nephew, Steven.
Survivors include her daughter Kathleen (Dennis) Hintz, daughter-in-law Melinda Heine, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother Herbert (Evelyn) Ringenberg, and sister-in-law, Shirley Heine; sister-in-law, Twila Smith.
Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, 901 SW Fillmore, Topeka, KS 66606 or Martin Luther Grammar School at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1325 Burton St., Sheridan, WY 82801
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. in Topeka is assisting the family. To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with local arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Funeral service
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
901 SW Fillmore, Topeka, KS
Mar
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Mar
4
Burial
11:00a.m.
Hillside Lutheran Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aurella was such a gracious lady. I have very fond memories of her visiting with us @ Aunt Olga's home. My mother was a first cousin of Aurella's and she felt more like sisters than cousins. Aurella was maid of honor at my parent's wedding.
My sympathies to all of Aurella's family.
Rose Marie Brown
Family
March 3, 2021
Ninety five years was a wonderful life. Her mother was the twin sister of my paternal grandmother, Clara Lohmeyer Sasse Werth Albers. That would make her my father's first cousin (Herbert Albers).
Joyce Albers Psota
March 2, 2021
Gilbert and Aurella lived across the road from us when we were pretty young. My folks, Gilbert and Ethel Gierhan, so enjoyed them as neighbors and friends. On one occasion, Mom, Dad, and I stayed with them in their beautiful home in Seward when I played in a music competition at Concordia. I remember your mother as a very intelligent woman in addition to being incredibly kind and thoughtful. They are probably all busy catching up in Heaven now.
Brenda Schlender-Bucher (Gierhan)
Friend
March 2, 2021
A dear mother-in-law. She will be greatly missed!
Melinda Heine
February 28, 2021
