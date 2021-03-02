Aurella (Ringenberg) Heine, 95, of Topeka, Kan., died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her McCrite Plaza home. She was born in Eustis, Nebraska to William J. and Olga B. (Lohmeyer Werth) Ringenberg.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Topeka.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Hillside Lutheran Cemetery in Dawson County with the Rev. James Moshier, officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 - 10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington, NE.
In 1947, she married Gilbert R. Heine at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lexington. Preceding her in death are her husband, her only son, William, a brother Willard, and a nephew, Steven.
Survivors include her daughter Kathleen (Dennis) Hintz, daughter-in-law Melinda Heine, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother Herbert (Evelyn) Ringenberg, and sister-in-law, Shirley Heine; sister-in-law, Twila Smith.
Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, 901 SW Fillmore, Topeka, KS 66606 or Martin Luther Grammar School at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1325 Burton St., Sheridan, WY 82801
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.