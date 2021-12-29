Barbara Jean Hartzell, 78, of Lexington passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

It was Barbara's wish to be cremated and that there would be no memorial service.

She was born October 26, 1943 on an Army base in Stugartt, Arkansas to Everett and Jean (Monk) Hewson. She was a mother of two children: Randy & Tyanna. She lived most of her life in various places in California before moving to Lincoln, Nebraska with her daughter, Tyanna in 1980. In 1996, she and Tyanna moved to Lexington. She had been employed by Service Master in Lexington until she became disabled and had also worked in the medical field in her younger days.

Barbara loved Sherlock Holmes and Harry Potter movies and had a special love for African Safari's and elephants. She went out of her way to take care of those she loved and always looked forward to Christmas and having snow on the ground.

Survivors include her son, Randy, daughter, Tyanna Brandt of Lexington, two sisters: Marilyn Bauer of Lincoln and Cindy Sheering of Texas, three grandchildren: Cody, Janae and Zachary, one great grandson, Everett with a great- granddaughter Ivy Lynn to be born in 2022. She is also survived by her good friend, Sharon Fellows of Lexington as well as four nieces, one nephew, extended family and many friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter Sierra.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.