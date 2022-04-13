Barbara Dorotha "Barb" Poehler, 79, of Cozad, Nebraska died Saturday, April 9, 2022 at her home south of Cozad.

Barb's family will be receiving friends on Thursday, April 14th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 8th and Lincoln in Lexington.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 15th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating.

A private burial service will be held prior to the Memorial Service at Fairview Cemetery south of Cozad.

Barb was born July 3rd, 1942 in Gothenburg, Nebraska to Gus and Dorotha (Wells) Anderson. She was confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Cozad. She graduated from Cozad High School in 1960. She attended Kearney State College and graduated with a teaching degree in elementary education.

Barb was united in marriage to Ervin "Andy" Poehler on June 30, 1963 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cozad. Barb and Andy were blessed with two daughters; Beth and Jeannie.

Barb was a 50 plus year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington where she chaired many serving committees over the years. She was a Dawson County Hospice volunteer and a member of the Southside Garden Club. She was inducted into the Order of the Eastern Star at Nebraska Grand Chapter. She also spent many hours volunteering with Dawson County 4-H.

Barb was an educator. Beth and Jeannie learned at an early age that a vacation with the Plum Creekers Drill Team also meant visits to museums, art galleries and points of history along the way. Barb loved classical music and her radio was always tuned to public radio. Before her eyesight began to fail, she was a voracious reader and loved to do the crossword puzzle in the Omaha World Herald. A favorite family trip was to the Colorado Rockies in the fall when the Aspen leaves were at their most breathtaking. Barb loved flowers and she spent many hours in her yard with her constant companion, Shadow. She was very interested in world affairs and loved to argue politics. She was also a great listener and very involved in the farm up until her death.

Barb started her career as a teacher at Pershing Elementary in Lexington. She then taught at Eustis Public Schools. She left teaching when her children were young and she and her mother owned and operated the Lynne Shop in Gothenburg; a woman and children's clothing store. She was an integral part of the farming operation with Andy, spending many hours discing and running the grain cart. She hauled anhydrous tanks, ran for parts and provided countless field meals all while making sure the girls were fed and their homework done. Barb taught GED classes at Central Community College for many years. She returned to teaching in 1993, first substituting at Lexington High School then joining the staff as the In School Suspension teacher, where she was known as the warden. She retired from teaching in May.

Barb is survived by daughters; Beth (Randy) Rogers of Lexington and Jeannie (Corey) Burns of Cozad. Five beloved grandchildren; Ross Rogers of Lincoln, Haley Rogers of Lexington, and Sophia, Rebecca and Kristina Burns of Cozad. She also leaves behind two sisters: Judy (Dale) Biehl of Lexington and Alana (Ken) Muchmore of Riverdale as well as her nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Andy, parents, brother, Alan, in-laws Ervin and Anna Poehler; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Margaret Biehl.

Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, the Lexington Education Association Scholarship fund, or the Dawson County 4-H Café.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.