Menu
Search
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bertha Ponder
1918 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1918
DIED
November 27, 2020
Bertha F. Ponder, 102 of Lexington passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Parkview Cemetery at Hastings.
Bertha was born Oct. 15, 1918, at Goehner, Nebraska to William and Cecile (Beggs) Mead.
Bertha grew up in Goehner and Hastings, where she finished school in Hastings. She was united in marriage to Raymond Taylor on Oct. 15, 1937 in Clay Center, Nebraska. The couple was blessed with two children: Robert and Connie. The couple belonged to a flying club, as they owned their own plane. The couple loved to camp when their children were small. They went to Minnesota every summer fishing and also to Canada. They spent twenty-seven wonderful years together. Raymond preceded her in death in August of 1964. She then married Frank Ponder on August 3, 1966 in Hastings. He also preceded her in death in May of 1988.
Bertha worked for the Red Cross for several years and then worked twenty-two years at the State Hospital in Hastings as a CNA. Following her marriage to Frank, they moved to West Plains, Mo. Bertha did her own canning for years and enjoyed growing her flowers and fruit trees. Upon the death of Frank, Bertha moved to Lexington to be near her daughter, Connie in 1988.
Bertha was a member of the Methodist Church.
She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and making quilts for her children and grandchildren. Bertha moved to Shackley Retirement Village and enjoyed baking with her many friends. Bertha loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Dr. Robert (Sharlene) Taylor of Litchfield Park, Ariz., one daughter, Connie Kohl and companion Butch Krotz of Lexington, seven grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, twenty-five great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her devoted lap cat, Calico.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, six sisters, three brothers and a son-in-law, Neal Kohl.
Memorials are suggested to the Learning Adventures Child Care Center at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Bertha was a customer of mine I delivered all her UPS packages! Her face lit up every time I came ! I enjoyed seeing her often what a wonderful memory made between us! Rest In Peace sweet friend!!
Dee Dee Debban
Friend
November 30, 2020
Sympathy Connie to you & your family. We remember the smell of delicious baked cookies at Shackly when Rex's Mom lived there and Bertha's heart in sharing them.
Sheryl and Rex Hunt
November 30, 2020