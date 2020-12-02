Bertha F. Ponder, 102 of Lexington passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Parkview Cemetery at Hastings.
Bertha was born Oct. 15, 1918, at Goehner, Nebraska to William and Cecile (Beggs) Mead.
Bertha grew up in Goehner and Hastings, where she finished school in Hastings. She was united in marriage to Raymond Taylor on Oct. 15, 1937 in Clay Center, Nebraska. The couple was blessed with two children: Robert and Connie. The couple belonged to a flying club, as they owned their own plane. The couple loved to camp when their children were small. They went to Minnesota every summer fishing and also to Canada. They spent twenty-seven wonderful years together. Raymond preceded her in death in August of 1964. She then married Frank Ponder on August 3, 1966 in Hastings. He also preceded her in death in May of 1988.
Bertha worked for the Red Cross for several years and then worked twenty-two years at the State Hospital in Hastings as a CNA. Following her marriage to Frank, they moved to West Plains, Mo. Bertha did her own canning for years and enjoyed growing her flowers and fruit trees. Upon the death of Frank, Bertha moved to Lexington to be near her daughter, Connie in 1988.
Bertha was a member of the Methodist Church.
She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and making quilts for her children and grandchildren. Bertha moved to Shackley Retirement Village and enjoyed baking with her many friends. Bertha loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Dr. Robert (Sharlene) Taylor of Litchfield Park, Ariz., one daughter, Connie Kohl and companion Butch Krotz of Lexington, seven grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, twenty-five great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her devoted lap cat, Calico.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, six sisters, three brothers and a son-in-law, Neal Kohl.
Memorials are suggested to the Learning Adventures Child Care Center at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
