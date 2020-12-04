Betty Olsen, 96, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Johnson Lake, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the Independence House at Northview.
There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Betty's wish for cremation. A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
She was born Sept. 13, 1924 at Ragan, Nebraska to Leslie and Ora (Salmon) Aten. Betty grew up on a farm near Ragan and was a 1942 Ragan High School graduate. She was united in marriage to Bob Olsen on Dec. 6, 1942 at Ragan in a ceremony following a Sunday morning church service.
Betty and Bob lived on a farm near Ragan until 1946, when they moved to Holdrege, where they lived for 32 years. After graduating from high school, Betty taught school for one year and prided herself in spelling and grammar. They moved to Lincoln in 1978, where Betty worked at the State Capitol in the Revisor of Statutes Department, eventually being promoted to Administrative Assistant. After her retirement, she moved to Johnson Lake where she and Bob made many friends and enjoyed an active and productive retirement. Shortly after Bob's death, Betty moved back to Lincoln to be near family and friends.
Betty had eleven brothers and sisters and growing up in a large family prepared her well for raising seven children. She was a strong, hard-working, organized woman, who was an excellent homemaker and seamstress, as well as an outstanding cook. After her children left home and returned to visit, she found great joy in preparing their favorite meals. She enjoyed playing games, cards and working word-search puzzles.
Betty had a strong belief in Jesus Christ and enjoyed reading the Bible and being involved in many Bible study groups.
Her family wished to extend special thanks for the loving care given to Betty at the Independence House at Northview.
Survivors of her immediate family include three sons and four daughters-in-law, Kenneth (Diane) Olsen of Lincoln, Gina (Craig) Olsen of Grand Island, Calvin (Barbara) Olsen of Phoenix, Ariz. and Clark (Joyce) Olsen of Bellevue, Wash.; three daughters and a son-in-law, Karen Newcomb of Grand Island, Candy (Gary) Fader of San Diego, Calif. and Kristi Olsen of Lincoln.
Additional survivors include 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one sister, Doris Falk of Sun City West, Ariz.; one brother, Wayne Aten of Lincoln, and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. "Bob" Olsen, who died on April 2, 2007; her son, Craig Olsen; her parents; five brothers and four sisters; and a grandson, Eric Olsen.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the charities of the donor's choice.
