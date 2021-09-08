Betty M. Prasch, 99 of Elwood formerly of Lexington passed away Friday September 3, 2021 in Elwood.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Jose Chavez, officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Ann's Cemetery.

Betty May Elliott came into this world in Yuma, Colorado, with her identical twin sister, Bess, on February 16, 1922. Betty would narrate the story that she had heard from her mother, Ethel Elliott, that people from all over Yuma would come to see the identical twins. She loved being a twin. Betty quietly departed from this world September 3, 2021 at the Elwood Care Center.

Betty grew up and graduated at Elwood, Nebraska. Stories of her and her sister switching classes and even dates were often told. She lived most of her life in Lexington, being the wife of Donald Prasch for 56 years and raising their four sons on the family farm just east of Lexington. She married Don soon after his return from WWII on June 28, 1946 and to this union four sons were born: Thomas from Kearney; Steven from North Bend; Christian who died in 1969 in a farm accident; and David with his wife Reba from Valentine. She enjoyed following their many activities as well as being the office manager at the local hospital and helping at the farm.

As her sons married and had children, nine grandchildren filled her home with holiday memories. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and Fourth of July celebrations on the farm showed off her wonderful cooking skills with traditional "meat and potatoes" meals and delicious desserts. Grandchildren included: Thom's children - Angie Goodnight (Kenny) from Veneta, Ore., and Katie May (Brice) from Junction City, Ore.; Steve's children - Kristin Gochenour (Clay) from Omaha, eight-year-old Stephanie Prasch who died in a fire, Jason Prasch (Marla) from Littleton, Colo.; Nicholas Prasch from North Bend; Stephen Prasch (Jen) from Omaha; David's children - Christian "Cap" Prasch (Joanna) from Portland, Maine, and Marc Prasch (Danielle) from St. Paul, Minn. Twenty great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren have sprung forth to bless her legacy as well. She also had many nieces and nephews and their children that her life touched. Many of Don's relatives in Lexington became her family as well, especially Dick and Marcia Prasch from Lexington and Char and Bill Nott from Arapahoe.

Betty's life spanned ninety-nine years, six months, and eighteen days, and we would often ask her about her growing up with her now deceased siblings; her identical twin sister Bess, June, Harold or "Bumper" as we called him, and Carol. Her stories were usually filled with humor and often exaggeration. Her usual greeting after being asked "How are you doing?" was a spunky "Fat and sassy!"

About the last twenty years Betty experienced the effects of Alzheimer's disease with her son Steve taking loving care of her for the first seven years on the farm after Don died in November 2001, then she was moved to the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska, for the last thirteen years where she received wonderful treatment.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts please give to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Elwood Care Center.

