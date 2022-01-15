Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty J. Ronnau
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Betty J. Ronnau, 88 of Lexington died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home in Lexington.

Betty's wish was to be cremated and a service will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell and a later date.

She was born June 21, 1933 in Webster County, Nebraska to Vern and Pauline (Reeve) Kiehl. She attended school in the Guide Rock area and graduated in 1950.

She was united in marriage to Darrel D. Giger on June 17, 1950 in Guide Rock. To this union two sons were born; Larry and Garry. She then worked as a nurse's aid until Darrel entered the service. The couple lived in California until he was discharged. They then lived in Pender, Kearney and Grand Island. On November 5, 1962 Darrel was killed in airplane accident.

On February 2, 1964 Betty was united in marriage to Burdette (Ronnie) Ronnau in Grand Island. To this union one son was born, Michael. The couple lived in Alda and moved to Johnson Lake in 1973, then to Texas before settling in Lexington in 2011. Burdette passed away on February 7, 2013.

Betty was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in the various places she had lived. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, American Cancer Society and also held many church offices.

She enjoyed reading, sewing and had crocheted many afghans.

Survivors include her two sons: Larry and wife Catherine Giger of Bertrand and Michael Ronnau of Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandchildren: Justin Giger, Nick Giger and Kyle and wife Victoria Giger; three great-grandchildren: Jaxen, Spencer and Jordynn Giger as well as numerous, nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one son, Garry, sister, Thelma Frans and a brother.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Betty was the youngest of my Mother's cousins. I have corresponded with Betty for many years as she shared information about family history and helped identify old family photos. I will miss her very much.
Phoebe (Dean, Clark) Larne
Family
January 17, 2022
I was in several of our Methodist church activities with Betty & she was such a sweet lady. Although I did not know her for long, she will live in my heart forever!
Linda Mins
Friend
January 15, 2022
Sorry to read about Betty's passing. Our prayers are with the family. My wife is Margene Giger a cousin to Darrel and Johnny. I met Betty on several occasions. I knew her parents and her brother Harold.
Robert stueven
Friend
January 15, 2022
Prayers and Love to the whole Family...May your Grief be short and your Memories long..Rod & Glo Fields.
Gloria K Eppley Fields
Friend
January 13, 2022
My thoughts go out to the family -Mike your mom was a wonderful lady my mother thought the world of her she will be deeply missed -
Gary Vinzant
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results