Betty J. Ronnau, 88 of Lexington died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home in Lexington.

Betty's wish was to be cremated and a service will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell and a later date.

She was born June 21, 1933 in Webster County, Nebraska to Vern and Pauline (Reeve) Kiehl. She attended school in the Guide Rock area and graduated in 1950.

She was united in marriage to Darrel D. Giger on June 17, 1950 in Guide Rock. To this union two sons were born; Larry and Garry. She then worked as a nurse's aid until Darrel entered the service. The couple lived in California until he was discharged. They then lived in Pender, Kearney and Grand Island. On November 5, 1962 Darrel was killed in airplane accident.

On February 2, 1964 Betty was united in marriage to Burdette (Ronnie) Ronnau in Grand Island. To this union one son was born, Michael. The couple lived in Alda and moved to Johnson Lake in 1973, then to Texas before settling in Lexington in 2011. Burdette passed away on February 7, 2013.

Betty was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in the various places she had lived. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, American Cancer Society and also held many church offices.

She enjoyed reading, sewing and had crocheted many afghans.

Survivors include her two sons: Larry and wife Catherine Giger of Bertrand and Michael Ronnau of Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandchildren: Justin Giger, Nick Giger and Kyle and wife Victoria Giger; three great-grandchildren: Jaxen, Spencer and Jordynn Giger as well as numerous, nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one son, Garry, sister, Thelma Frans and a brother.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

