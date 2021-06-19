Beverly Daniels, 98, of Lexington, (formerly of Whitney), passed away at Wel-Life Assisted Living on February 27, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at the Whitney Cemetery south of Whitney, NE on June 26, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

She was born September 17, 1922 at Gregory, S.D. to William and Myrle Hawkins. She received her elementary education in several rural schools and graduated high school at Edgemont, S.D. with the class of 1940.

On November 20, 1941 she married Leo Daniels of Whitney. The couple was blessed with two children, Neil and Marita.

Beverly worked with Leo on their farm north of Whitney and later in the livestock and trucking business they owned.

She was always active in the Whitney community. She taught piano lessons, Sunday school, was a 4-H leader, and was involved in the PTA and church.

Beverly was a devout Christian; her life was a witness to Christ's love. She was a hard worker and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and friends deeply.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo, son Neil, brother-in-law Arthur Klaus and wife Martha, brother-in-law Elvin Daniels and wife Emma, and sister-in-law Mary Daniels.

She leaves to celebrate her life, daughter Marita Anthony (Tim) of Lexington, daughter-in-law Dorine Daniels of Chadron, grandchildren Bret Daniels of Fruita, Colo., Scot Daniels of Albion, Courtney Litzenberger (Matthew) of Lexington, step-grandchildren Carrie Cox of North Platte, Greg Failla (Megan) of Gig Harbor, Wash., six great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the Whitney Methodist Church or Lexington Christian Church.