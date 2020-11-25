Blaine M. Araujo, 21, of Hastings, formerly of Lexington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home in Hastings.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Chaplain Lonna Grabenstein, officiating. For the safety of all attendees, face coverings are recommended.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
He was born on February 19, 1999 in Lexington, Nebraska to Brent Araujo and Jolene (Reed) Araujo. Blaine attended Sandoz elementary school in Lexington and then Lexington Middle School before moving to Hastings in 2013 and graduating from Hastings High School with the class of 2018.
Blaine loved his computer and watching movies, which he owned hundreds of DVD's. He enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, watching music concerts and playing hunting games, which he knew every species of duck and goose in the area. Blaine also had a large collection of Godzilla figures.
Blaine always looked forward to his trips to the Omaha Zoo and the Wildlife Safari Park with a stop at Bass Pro Shop afterwards. He would plan these trips to the exact day, six months in advanced.
He had a contagious laugh and enjoyed connecting and being with his family and close friends. You always knew where you stood with Blaine, good or bad, but he had a softer side with a very loving personality. He also had a special relationship with his greyhound dog, Remmington.
Blaine is survived by his mother, Jolene and husband Shawn Paulson of Hastings and his father, Brent Araujo of Lexington; his brother, Brandon and wife Clarissa Araujo of Lexington; step-brother, Michael Paulson of Hastings and step-sister, Kayla Paulson of Hastings; grandparents, Dennis and wife Nancy Reed of Lexington, Clayton Paulson of Hastings and Jeannette and husband Bill Barker of Hastings; two uncles, Dennis Reed and Scott Reed both of Cozad; cousins, Ava Paulson of Hastings and Alicia Reed and her daughter, Korra both of Florida; as well as extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cruz Araujo and Donna Flint.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.