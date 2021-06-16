Cathy L. Stone, 73, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parkview Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Thomas, officiating.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Cathy's wish for cremation. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at a later date.

Cathy was born May 29, 1948 at Kearney, Nebraska, to William and Jane (Neal) Poyner. She grew up in Odessa and received her education from Elm Creek Public Schools and graduated from Elm Creek High School with the class of 1966.

On August 26, 1967, she was united in marriage to James "Jim" Stone in Kearney, Nebraska. Three daughters were blessed to this union, Lori, Penny, and Stacey. The family made their home in Lexington, where she devoted her time caring for her family and homemaking. Once her girls were out of school, Cathy and Jim purchased the site and built Stoney's Gas Station. Cathy managed the store until they sold the gas station in 1997.

In 2010, Cathy and Jim purchased a cabin on the Calamus Reservoir. They enjoyed spending the summer at the lake with family and friends. Holidays were also very important to Cathy, she looked forward to decorating for each holiday, making her famous chocolate chip cookies and spending time with her family. Cathy loved to travel with Jim throughout the United States and traveling with her daughters to the casinos and playing the slot machines. In her younger years, she bowled with her friends in a league, which became lifelong friends that turned into a card group that met every week for years. These girls would take a trip every year and dress up with a different theme. Cathy loved these trips and they were some of her fondest memories.

Cathy attended Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington.

Cathy leaves to celebrate her life; her husband, Jim Stone of Lexington; three daughters; Lori Earl of Lexington, Penny (Greg) Post of Grand Island, and Stacey (Jason) Sudbeck of North Platte; six grandchildren; Tyler (Brenna) Earl of Cozad, Megan (Tyler) Cook of Grand Island, Trevor Post of Grand Island, and Skyler, Sydnee and Connor Sudbeck of North Platte; four great-granddaughters, Harper, Reagan, Emree and Paetyn; one sister, Kim Hoing of Lexington; step-sister, Cindy Chalker of Mayfield, Ky; special cousin, Karen (Ed) Chandler of Kearney; brother-in-law, Sam (Alyce) Stone of Kearney and sister-in-law, Barb King of Minden; as well as extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mom, Garnell Poyner.

A memorial has been established in Cathy's honor, and kindly suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Association, pancan.org.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com