Charles "Dean" Nelson, 79 years of age, of Holdrege, formerly of rural Overton, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Memorial Book Signing was held on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. with the family greeting from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

A Memorial Service for C. Dean Nelson was held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Westmark Evangelical Free Church in rural Loomis, Nebraska with Pastor Noah Tyler officiating.

Inurnment was held at 1 p.m. the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County, Nebraska with military honors provided by Loomis and Bertrand Veterans Organization and the Overton American Legion Post #277 in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

Dean was born Oct. 21, 1941 in Holdrege, the eldest of five children born to Lester H and Iris Genevieve (Pettett) Nelson. He received his primary education from Riverside District #2 in rural Phelps County and then attended Loomis Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1960.

On Jan. 31, 1962, Dean enlisted in the United Stated Army and served during peacetime. He served as an MP (military police) stationed at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 30, 1964. Following his discharge, Dean returned to Phelps County and began farming, cattle feeding and ranching, with his father and brother Steve.

On Aug. 22, 1970, he was united in marriage to Roxine Bartley at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege. This union was blessed with two daughters, Darcie and Beth. They made their home on the family farm north of Loomis.

He was a life-long member of the Westmark Evangelical Free church, where he served as a Trustee and as an usher for many years. He was also a past President of Phelps Gosper Livestock association. He enjoyed hunting pheasant with friends in South Dakota, checking on cattle in pastures and feedlots, and trading vehicles and equipment more often than most. Community has always been important to Dean. From their pinochle group of 50 years to the 4-H families that had so much fun during the county and state fairs, and the Denver Stock show, to the breakfast crew that he thoroughly enjoyed these past several years, friends were a constant in Dean's life. He was particularly good at making friends with kids, and he enjoyed the conversations he had with kids from church and the community. Dean was a good friend to many, and was always quick to give advice, whether it was asked for or not.

To say Dean was an avid Husker Baseball fan would be an understatement! He has season tickets and attended as many games as possible. In his younger years, he also enjoyed umpiring fast pitch softball and sponsored several teams over the years. But, first and foremost, Dean was a family man and loved to spend time with his family and attend his grandchildren's activities throughout the state. He learned about wrestling, acting, and lacrosse from his grandchildren, was glad to support them, and proud of them all.

In 2016, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Kidney cancer. In 2019, they sold the farm and feedlot and moved to Holdrege. There he continued his battle with cancer, but it didn't stop him from owning cattle and driving around to make sure everyone knew he was still in the cattle business.

Dean was preceded in death by, his parents: Lester and Iris; brother, Steve Nelson; his parents-in-law: Ronal and Neoma Bartley; and two brothers-in-law; Mike Keeler; and Bob Johnson.

He leaves to celebrate his life; his wife of 50 years, Roxine of Holdrege; his daughters Darcie Zauha and her husband, Dave of Omaha; and Beth Kopf and her husband, Steve of Lexington; five grandchildren: Alecia, Jacob, and Zach Zauha, all of Omaha; and Riley and Levi Kopf of Lexington; three sisters: Lynda Johnson of Lincoln; Janice Whitney and her husband, Charles; and Judy Matthies and her husband, John, all of Des Moines, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Judy Nelson of rural Loomis; and Sheila Keeler of Niobrara; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial has been established in Dean's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

