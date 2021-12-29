Clinton Wayne Demoret passed away on December 22nd, 2021 at the age of 58; at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

Visitation will be held at Cornerstone Bible Church in Gothenburg on December 26, 2021, 4 to 6 p.m. with family present. Family requests everyone wear your Chiefs or Jayhawks or favorite sports team apparel to visitation.

Services will be held at Cornerstone Bible Church in Gothenburg on December 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a burial at Grandview Cemetery at Willow Island.

Clint was born in Dodge City, Kansas to Gene and Marilyn Demoret on June 1st, 1963. He graduated from Hanston, Kansas high school in 1982. Clint worked as a feedlot cowboy in his younger years. He was joined in marriage to Theresa (Burkhart) Demoret May 19, 1984. To this union Clint and Theresa were blessed with eight children. Jennifer Marie, infant son, and infant daughter went to be with the Lord early. We are delighted knowing they are again reunited with their Daddy. They had the privilege of raising five children: Rebecca, Amanda, Aaron, Kyle, and Alyssa. Clint moved his family to Nebraska in 1990; he worked for Denker, Inc. as a cowboy and farmhand. In 1994, Clint became a carpet installer for Five Star Flooring in Cozad. While working as a carpet installer, he took on a second job at Wal-Mart Distribution Center from 2004-2008. In 2008, Clint became the store manager at Five Star Flooring in Gothenburg.

Clint loved his five children fiercely and showed that by cheering them on during their activities and sporting events. He frequently volunteered by coaching his children's activities and sponsoring youth group. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, fishing with the grandchildren, and a friendly competition of frisbee golf. He was a big fan of the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He loved trying new recipes with Mom and was known for his famous brisket. He was a master of gardening and loved sharing his produce with family, friends, neighbors, and strangers.

One thing that was very evident in Clint's life was his love for Jesus Christ. He put his personal faith and trust in Jesus Christ as his Savior when a teenager. During his illness he drew near to Jesus; and had a true deep first love for his Savior. Some of Clint's last words were, "If God's ready for me, I'm ready for God".

Survivors include his loving wife Theresa (Burkhart) Demoret of Gothenburg; his five children Rebecca (Brian) Gronewold of Gothenburg, Amanda (Kyam) Ristine of Gothenburg, Aaron Demoret (Jourdan Matthies) of Gothenburg, Kyle (Maria) Demoret of Centennial, Wyo., Alyssa Demoret (Carson Hamilton) of Kearney; his parents Clarence (Gene) and Marilyn Demoret of Burdett, Kan.; his four siblings JoLynn (Barry) Burkhart of Bison, Kan., Chris (Wendy) Demoret of Gothenburg, Bunny (James) Powell of Burdett, Kan., Tammi (Jeremy) Geiger of Pace, Flo.; his ten grandchildren, Elsie, Gabby, Ryacin, Wyatt, Carly, Madelynn, Maxon, Cordell, Renix, and Lucienne, along with many extended family and friends.

Clint was preceded in death by infant daughter Jennifer Marie, infant son, infant daughter, paternal grandparents Clarence and Mildred Demoret, maternal grandparents John and Joy Burns, and infant nephew Matthew Geiger.

The family requests no flowers, Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church or Table in the Wilderness.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.