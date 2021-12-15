Menu
Clyde V. Rhoadarmer
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Clyde V. Rhoadarmer, 99, of Lexington, formerly of Overton, Nebraska passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Avamere in Lexington.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Venedith Vargas, officiating. The Service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment with Military Honors will be in Overton Cemetery at Overton.

He was born on May 6, 1922, in Keota, Colorado, to Benjamin and Myrtle (Hodgson) Rhoadarmer. Clyde grew up in Colorado until he was 16, his family then moved to Overton. He graduated from Overton High School with the class of 1940.

Clyde was united in marriage to Doris Bell on May 29, 1941 in Lexington. Two daughters were blessed to this union: Nancy and Clydene. The family made their home in Overton.

On November 3, 1942, Clyde enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country during World War II in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged on November 1, 1945.

Following his discharge, Clyde returned to his family and began farming and feeding cattle. Doris passed away on August 4, 2000. Clyde was then united in marriage to Lois Collins on April 22, 2001 and made their home in Overton. She would precede him in death on February 15, 2012.

Clyde kept himself busy in the Overton Community being a part of many organizations. He served on the Overton School Board for six years and was a past president. He was involved with the Oddfellows, Eastern Star, Mason's and Shriner's. He was known throughout Dawson County for selling Vidalia Sweet Onions for the Shriner's. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and American Legion in Overton as well as a member of the Overton Methodist Church.

He enjoyed woodworking and dancing.

Survivors include his daughters, Nancy Purintun of Kearney and Clydene Purintun of Yukon, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Kristi) Purintun of Overton, Doug (Amy) Purintun of Gretna, Lori (Jim) Peitz of Hartington, Cari Skinner of Wichita, Kan., Darin (Kathy) Purintun of Tuttle, Okla., Curtis (Kim) Purintun of Fort Worth, Texas and Stuart (Stacey) Purintun of Kingfisher, Okla.; fifteen great-grandchildren with one great-great on the way; sister, Flora Hines of Medford, Ore.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; second wife, Lois; sisters, Ruth Hines, Bertha Havens, Zella Day and Florence Moore-White; brother, Vern Rhoadarmer; two sons-in-law, Lynn and Jerry Purintun; and great-grandson, Jordan.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Overton Fire & Rescue or to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy and Clydene - I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. He was a great man and I enjoyed the few times I got to visit with him when I got to go with my Mom and Dad to Nebraska to visit or when your family came to visit us. also when he visited Dad after Mom's passing.
Ed and Fay Rhoadarmer
Ed Rhoadarmer
Family
January 14, 2022
JoAnn and I were so sorry to hear about Clyde. What a fine gentleman he was. I personally always enjoyed seeing and visiting with him. He served our country! He was one of the few WW II vets still living. He was indeed a member of the Greatest Generation. We all should be so thankful there were people like Clyde in the world. My he Rest In Peace.

Peace to you all,

Dwight and JoAnn Jones
Dwight Jones
Friend
December 18, 2021
Dear Nancy & Clydene & families, We wish that we could be there with you at this time, but we hope that you know how much your Dad meant to us. He & your Mom will be in our hearts forever. Please make a batch of Butterscotch Chip cookies in remembrance of the "good times" that we all shared with your Dad - and play a game of "grab the spoon" too. With lots of Love, Sue & Tricia
Sue Batie
Family
December 17, 2021
My sincerest sympathies are extended to each of Clyde´s family members. I have fond memories of Clyde and Doris growing up on the farm neighboring theirs. What a wonderful long life he was blessed with. God´s Blessings to each of you.
Linda (Young) Nicholson
Other
December 16, 2021
Clyde and Doris was a wonderful family to help out at Pinnacle Bank of Lexington. I enjoyed their visits every-time they came in to see me. I felt like I knew their entire family (some I knew more than others). You never forget a great family like Clyde and Doris. Bless their hearts.
Roger Chamberlin
Friend
December 16, 2021
My sincere condolences.... He led a long life
Lynne Scott
December 16, 2021
