Clyde V. Rhoadarmer, 99, of Lexington, formerly of Overton, Nebraska passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Avamere in Lexington.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Venedith Vargas, officiating. The Service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment with Military Honors will be in Overton Cemetery at Overton.

He was born on May 6, 1922, in Keota, Colorado, to Benjamin and Myrtle (Hodgson) Rhoadarmer. Clyde grew up in Colorado until he was 16, his family then moved to Overton. He graduated from Overton High School with the class of 1940.

Clyde was united in marriage to Doris Bell on May 29, 1941 in Lexington. Two daughters were blessed to this union: Nancy and Clydene. The family made their home in Overton.

On November 3, 1942, Clyde enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country during World War II in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged on November 1, 1945.

Following his discharge, Clyde returned to his family and began farming and feeding cattle. Doris passed away on August 4, 2000. Clyde was then united in marriage to Lois Collins on April 22, 2001 and made their home in Overton. She would precede him in death on February 15, 2012.

Clyde kept himself busy in the Overton Community being a part of many organizations. He served on the Overton School Board for six years and was a past president. He was involved with the Oddfellows, Eastern Star, Mason's and Shriner's. He was known throughout Dawson County for selling Vidalia Sweet Onions for the Shriner's. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and American Legion in Overton as well as a member of the Overton Methodist Church.

He enjoyed woodworking and dancing.

Survivors include his daughters, Nancy Purintun of Kearney and Clydene Purintun of Yukon, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Kristi) Purintun of Overton, Doug (Amy) Purintun of Gretna, Lori (Jim) Peitz of Hartington, Cari Skinner of Wichita, Kan., Darin (Kathy) Purintun of Tuttle, Okla., Curtis (Kim) Purintun of Fort Worth, Texas and Stuart (Stacey) Purintun of Kingfisher, Okla.; fifteen great-grandchildren with one great-great on the way; sister, Flora Hines of Medford, Ore.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; second wife, Lois; sisters, Ruth Hines, Bertha Havens, Zella Day and Florence Moore-White; brother, Vern Rhoadarmer; two sons-in-law, Lynn and Jerry Purintun; and great-grandson, Jordan.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Overton Fire & Rescue or to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com