Dale A. Hollibaugh of Omaha, Nebraska was born on July 4, 1954, in Sydney, NE, to Dale and Phyllis Hollibaugh. He went to his heavenly home on September 6, 2021, in Omaha. Formerly of Lexington, Sumner, Kearney, and Grand Island.

He is survived by wife, Leslie Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren: Josh, Sylvia, Jackson, and Kinsey Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren: Josiah, Megan, Olivia, Brianna, Hudson, Ethan Hollibaugh and Nicholas; daughter: Sarah Dee Hollibaugh; mother, Phyllis Hollibaugh; siblings: Cathy, Chris, Bob, and Mike.

He was preceded in death by grandparents; father, Dale L. Hollibaugh; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Naomi Hothem.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Center Chapel, followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11 a.m.

Interment: Overton, NE. The family requests everyone to wear a mask.

Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.