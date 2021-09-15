Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Dale Hollibaugh
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE

Dale A. Hollibaugh of Omaha, Nebraska was born on July 4, 1954, in Sydney, NE, to Dale and Phyllis Hollibaugh. He went to his heavenly home on September 6, 2021, in Omaha. Formerly of Lexington, Sumner, Kearney, and Grand Island.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Center Chapel, followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11 a.m.

Interment: Overton.

The family requests everyone to wear a mask.

He is survived by wife, Leslie Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren: Josh, Sylvia, Jackson, and Kinsey Hollibaugh; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren: Josiah, Megan, Olivia, Brianna, Hudson, Ethan Hollibaugh and Nicholas; daughter: Sarah Dee Hollibaugh; mother, Phyllis Hollibaugh; siblings: Cathy, Chris, Bob, and Mike.

He was preceded in death by grandparents; father, Dale L. Hollibaugh; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Naomi Hothem.

Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
15
Funeral
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
