Darren D. Krull, age 54, of Elwood, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, while in the line of duty serving his community.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood, Nebraska with Pastor Aaron Witt, officiating.

Visitation will be held 4 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with family present.

Burial will be in the Hanover Cemetery near Glenvil, Nebraska.

Darren was born to Gary & Glenda (Wells) Krull on December 19, 1967, in Hastings, Nebraska. Darren grew up in Glenvil, Nebraska and graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1986 and joined the Glenvil Fire Department. After graduation, he married his wife Cheryl (Stolley) Krull on March 9, 1990. Through this union, he gained three beautiful daughters, Tessa Sadd, Christina Davison, and Roxann Bieck. They resided in Glenvil when he joined the service and was stationed in Oklahoma. Eventually they moved to Southwestern Nebraska where Darren ended up working for Aurora COOP. Here he enjoyed his time managing and serving the local community. Throughout his life he dedicated thirty-six years to firefighting and EMT services where he was Fire Chief in the communities of Overton and Elwood for a combined eighteen years. Darren lived his life fully dedicated to helping, teaching, and serving others.

Darren loved traveling with his wife, spending time with his grandkids, and woodworking in his shop. He also had a special place in his heart for his dog, Ace, which he taught to pray before meals.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl of Elwood; children Christina & Christopher Davison of Bertrand, Roxann & Brad Bieck of Aurora and grandchildren Clayton, Amber, Tristen, Skeet, Briley, Rhett, Brek, and Piper. He is also survived by his parents Gary & Glenda (Wells) Krull of Glenvil; Sisters Michelle Harm & Significant other & family of Stratton, Amy Krull of Glenvil. His nephews Blake & Kila Krull and Chandler Harm, and niece Katlin Harm and many other extended family and friends.

Darren was preceded in death by his daughter Tessa Sadd, grandparents Claus & Grace Krull and Bud & Maxine Wells, Uncle Mike Shaw, Aunt Janice Stahl, and cousin Scott Stahl.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

The family of Chief Krull wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone that has shown their love and support during this difficult time. A special thank you to all his firefighter and EMT family.

Murray Wilson Funeral Directing of Hastings is serving the family with Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood, Nebraska assisting with the service.