David T. Berke, 61, of Lexington, passed away Friday, January 7th, 2022 in Riverdale, Nebraska surrounded by his children after a courageous journey with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington with burial at the Greenwood Cemetery to follow. The service will be livestreamed on Grace Lutheran Church's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Dave was born July 2, 1960 to Robert and Marian (Courkamp) Berke in Lexington, Nebraska. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1978 and attended Southeast Community College in Milford, receiving a degree in Autobody Repair in 1980.

Dave was the Manager of Eustis Body Shop in Lexington for over 40 years, earning himself the 40 year award in December before his passing. His job at the shop never felt like a job. The shop was his purpose and passion. Even during chemo treatments this past year, his #1 goal was to feel well enough to go back to work. He cared deeply for his customers, co-workers and vendors.

Dave also served on the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years, where he served numerous positions and as a mentor to many younger firemen.

When he wasn't working at the shop or volunteering on the fire department, Dave enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, 'shootin' the breeze' over a Beam and water with friends and family, firing off his enormous private firework display at Johnson Lake over the 4th, fishing, and going for boat floats around the lake. No matter where he was or what he was doing, you could count on a big smile, lots of laughs, hilarious stories, and a good time.

"When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live. We will all die one day; perhaps the winner here is the person who does it under his or her own terms; the person who dies peacefully and not at war. Let us focus on the life that people enjoyed before being told "you have cancer" and remember them as victors in life, not losers in death. Cancer will never win."

Loving survivors include Dave's mother, Marian of Lexington; children: Sarah (Jeremy) Taubenheim of Riverdale, Ted of Elwood, and Madison of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brothers: Tom of Glenwood, Iowa and Mitch (Jackie) of Elwood; girlfriend Mari Hock-Arnold of Mesa, Ariz.; grandsons Jax and Cam Taubenheim; nieces: Michaela (Tyler) Saatman of Grand Island, Molly (Blake) Kopf of Yankton, S.D., Abby Berke of Glenwood, Iowa; nephews: Joe (Paige) Berke of Colorado Springs, Colo., Pat Berke of Raleigh, N.C., Ben Berke of Glenwood, Iowa; and many cousins, extended family, and great nieces and nephews.

Dave is preceded in death by his father, Robert Berke and his grandparents.

Please designate memorials in Dave's honor to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com