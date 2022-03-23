Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
David M. McCance
1978 - 2022
BORN
1978
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

David M. McCance, 43, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington, passed away on February 26, 2022.

David was born on May 6, 1978, in Cozad, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Karl Keesecker and Freida Rowan; also a niece, Crystal Lynn Crow.

He leaves behind his son, Kaleb Matthew Arguello–McCance of Hershey; his mother, Margo K. McCance of Lexington; a brother, Mike McCance of Lexington; two sisters, Lori (Steve) Erickson of Grand Island and Tammy (Ricky) Wescott of Kearney; also his very good friend, like a brother, Josh McDonald.

No services are planned at this time.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hope u in a better place your son will forever miss u. You are loved.
Lora Arguello
Family
March 18, 2022
THE FAMILY ARE IN MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS.
MONICA EARLL
Friend
March 15, 2022
