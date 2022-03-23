David M. McCance, 43, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington, passed away on February 26, 2022.

David was born on May 6, 1978, in Cozad, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Karl Keesecker and Freida Rowan; also a niece, Crystal Lynn Crow.

He leaves behind his son, Kaleb Matthew Arguello–McCance of Hershey; his mother, Margo K. McCance of Lexington; a brother, Mike McCance of Lexington; two sisters, Lori (Steve) Erickson of Grand Island and Tammy (Ricky) Wescott of Kearney; also his very good friend, like a brother, Josh McDonald.

No services are planned at this time.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com