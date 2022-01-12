David N. Muirhead, 77 of Overton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Overton School gym with Pastor Will Thompson, officiating.

Interment will be in the Overton Cemetery.

David Neil Muirhead son of Neil and Mary Jane (Robbins) Muirhead was born July 11, 1944, in Kearney, Nebraska. Dave spent his childhood living in rural Overton. He attended elementary school in Sumner and graduated from Overton High School with the class of 1962.

Dave married the love of his life Garlan Linn on June 7, 1964 at the United Methodist Church in Overton. To this union three children were born: Daniel, Amy, and Amber.

Dave continued his education at Kearney State College starting in 1962. After taking a year off to tend to the family farm after his father's sudden death, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1967.

In the fall of 1967, Dave started his teaching career as the Industrial Arts teacher in Overton. He taught more than just shop; he taught life lessons and truly cared about his students. Dave continued to teach there for 35 years before retiring in the spring of 2002.

As Dave was teaching he was also involved with farming. After coming home from school, everyone would have a quick supper and head out to the field. Often times the kids would be doing homework by flashlight in the truck or sleeping at Dave's feet in the combine.

In June of 1983, Dave attended Reisch World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa with his son Dan. Together they went on to start Muirhead Auction Company and held their first auction in August of 1983. Colonel Dave served as president of the Nebraska Auctioneer's Association in 1997 and was recognized as Auctioneer of the Year in 2005. He received his Real Estate license in 1985 and his insurance license in 1986. He and Garlan had currently been operating Muirhead Agency in Overton.

Dave was a long time member of the Overton United Methodist Church where he served on the board of trustees. He was also a past member of the Overton Fire Department, a member of the Dawson County Fair Board for 30 years, a former track promoter of Dawson County Raceway, had currently been serving on the Overton Cemetery Board and because of his love for the Overton community was instrumental in starting the Overton Area Community Fund. He took great pride in everything he did.

Dave loved attending his kids' activities when they were growing up. To many people he had many different names; Dave, Dad, Pa, Mr. Muirhead, Colonel, but his biggest joy was being called Grandpa. He and Garlan would be found at the grandkids' various activities and he often said had he known grandkids were this much fun they'd had them first. Spending time with his family was important to Dave, making sure everyone was able to gather for holidays and birthdays and that there was plenty of food. You knew if he was calling you on your birthday that he would be singing to you. Later in life he purchased a skid steer he called "Bob". He would often be seen in "Bob" working around the yard and helping the community especially after a snow. Dave was a true people person and his visits, big smile, pats on the back, warm hugs, Happy Birthday rendition and maybe even that "stern" look will be missed by so many.

Dave leaves to celebrate his life; his wife Garlan of Overton; son Dan and wife Traci of Overton; two daughters: Amy and husband Vern Schutz of Elwood, and Amber and husband Justin DeBrie of Gibbon; seven grandchildren: Hayden and Dalton Muirhead of Overton; Lindsay Schutz (Jory Holt) of Kearney; Leah and Logan Schutz of Elwood; and Wyatt and Barrett DeBrie of Gibbon; one sister, Jennifer Stover of Kearney; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Earl and Deb Linn of Overton; and sister-in-law Pat Linn of Lexington, as well as extended family and many friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Virgil and Georgia Linn; brothers-in-law Paul Linn and Victor Stover; and granddaughter Aliya Schutz.

Memorials are suggested to the Overton Area Community Foundation or to the family for later designation.

Memorials are suggested to the Overton Area Community Foundation or to the family for later designation.