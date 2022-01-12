Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
David N. Muirhead
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

David N. Muirhead, 77 of Overton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Overton School gym with Pastor Will Thompson, officiating.

Interment will be in the Overton Cemetery.

David Neil Muirhead son of Neil and Mary Jane (Robbins) Muirhead was born July 11, 1944, in Kearney, Nebraska. Dave spent his childhood living in rural Overton. He attended elementary school in Sumner and graduated from Overton High School with the class of 1962.

Dave married the love of his life Garlan Linn on June 7, 1964 at the United Methodist Church in Overton. To this union three children were born: Daniel, Amy, and Amber.

Dave continued his education at Kearney State College starting in 1962. After taking a year off to tend to the family farm after his father's sudden death, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1967.

In the fall of 1967, Dave started his teaching career as the Industrial Arts teacher in Overton. He taught more than just shop; he taught life lessons and truly cared about his students. Dave continued to teach there for 35 years before retiring in the spring of 2002.

As Dave was teaching he was also involved with farming. After coming home from school, everyone would have a quick supper and head out to the field. Often times the kids would be doing homework by flashlight in the truck or sleeping at Dave's feet in the combine.

In June of 1983, Dave attended Reisch World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa with his son Dan. Together they went on to start Muirhead Auction Company and held their first auction in August of 1983. Colonel Dave served as president of the Nebraska Auctioneer's Association in 1997 and was recognized as Auctioneer of the Year in 2005. He received his Real Estate license in 1985 and his insurance license in 1986. He and Garlan had currently been operating Muirhead Agency in Overton.

Dave was a long time member of the Overton United Methodist Church where he served on the board of trustees. He was also a past member of the Overton Fire Department, a member of the Dawson County Fair Board for 30 years, a former track promoter of Dawson County Raceway, had currently been serving on the Overton Cemetery Board and because of his love for the Overton community was instrumental in starting the Overton Area Community Fund. He took great pride in everything he did.

Dave loved attending his kids' activities when they were growing up. To many people he had many different names; Dave, Dad, Pa, Mr. Muirhead, Colonel, but his biggest joy was being called Grandpa. He and Garlan would be found at the grandkids' various activities and he often said had he known grandkids were this much fun they'd had them first. Spending time with his family was important to Dave, making sure everyone was able to gather for holidays and birthdays and that there was plenty of food. You knew if he was calling you on your birthday that he would be singing to you. Later in life he purchased a skid steer he called "Bob". He would often be seen in "Bob" working around the yard and helping the community especially after a snow. Dave was a true people person and his visits, big smile, pats on the back, warm hugs, Happy Birthday rendition and maybe even that "stern" look will be missed by so many.

Dave leaves to celebrate his life; his wife Garlan of Overton; son Dan and wife Traci of Overton; two daughters: Amy and husband Vern Schutz of Elwood, and Amber and husband Justin DeBrie of Gibbon; seven grandchildren: Hayden and Dalton Muirhead of Overton; Lindsay Schutz (Jory Holt) of Kearney; Leah and Logan Schutz of Elwood; and Wyatt and Barrett DeBrie of Gibbon; one sister, Jennifer Stover of Kearney; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Earl and Deb Linn of Overton; and sister-in-law Pat Linn of Lexington, as well as extended family and many friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Virgil and Georgia Linn; brothers-in-law Paul Linn and Victor Stover; and granddaughter Aliya Schutz.

Memorials are suggested to the Overton Area Community Foundation or to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Overton School gym
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A great man with a passion for life, was always happy at what he was doing and quick to have a conversation. This man has been a big influence in my life and I feel I'm a better person for it! I can't say how much this saddens me to hear, we all lost a good person. May you Rest in Peace Dave, hope to see you again someday! Geno..
Charles Snyder
Student
January 15, 2022
An amazing man. He will be missed, but never forgotten. From our family to yours may you find strength durning this difficult time. Steve, Lynette, and Joshua Hart
Lynette Hart
Friend
January 15, 2022
Prayers for comfort & strength. Dave will be missed by many.
Connie Johnson
January 15, 2022
Dave was a very special, talented man. I had the honor of teaching with Dave at Overton many years ago. He was always cheerful and caring, his smile would light up the room. My deepest sympathy to the Muirhead family. May you treasure your memories and love of Dave. God bless.
Trudy Else
Coworker
January 14, 2022
Travis and Rochelle Kemp
January 14, 2022
I feel blessed and lucky to have known Mr. Muirhead. As a teacher and a family friend, he was such a fun person. I remember him teaching our junior high shop class how to spell camouflage "cam-o-u-flag-e" and pretty much all our shop projects. He always had jokes to tell and had witty sayings for pretty much any occasion. We, kids, may have had to play in the basement and only sneak into the kitchen for snacks while the adults were playing cards, but he noticed and had something clever to say. He was a great man and I was fortunate to have him in my life.
Janelle Gegg
January 13, 2022
We are so sad right now. We are blessed to have been among the many folks Dave shared his cheerful smiles and his words of encouragement. Godspeed Dave. We miss you.
Bruce and Janna Eberle
Friend
January 13, 2022
Johnson and Orcutt families
January 13, 2022
Dave was a great friend to my grandparents, Joe and Lillian Bowden. Special prayers for his family. Dave was the best!
Nancy McCammon-Hansen
Acquaintance
January 11, 2022
Mr Muirhead was my favorite teacher. He holds a special place in my heart. He was a protector and showed me patience and grace. He called me pearl. He was such a huge role model to many and will be fondly remembered by many past students that he helped... go teach life lessons to.... to the ones he showed more grace then he should have and the embrace he gave to his students that he just knew needed it. RIP Mr. Muirhead. Prayers and my sympathy to his family. He was a great man.
April Claussen
Student
January 11, 2022
My sincere sympathies ... my dad will be happy to welcome him into Heaven
Lynne Scott
School
January 11, 2022
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to Garlan, Dan, Amy, Amber, and their families.
I was shocked to see Dave had passed away. I have fond memories being with your family when the kids were very young. My memories of “Mr. Muirhead” are heart warming. He was a life saver when Kendra backed into Steve Miller’s car! I think this was why he was her favorite teacher!
May God bless and comfort you Garlan and your entire family.
Dave was such an asset to the Overton community. He will definitely be missed.
Linda (Young) Nicholson
Friend
January 10, 2022
I would like to send thoughts and prayers to the family as Dave was a great man and family friend to my late grand parents Frank and Jerry Marousek and mom Jeannie. I just remembered how nice he was when ever I was with them. Again I send sympathy for you all at this time.
Dereik Hardesty
Acquaintance
January 10, 2022
What a great man, we send our prayers to all of you.
Kristie France
Friend
January 10, 2022
Ed and I had the privilege of catering several the consignment sales for Dave. He as such a nice man! My deepest sympathy to the family
Vicki Oxford
Friend
January 10, 2022
Prayers and hugs to Dave's family. Dave always had a smile, a friendly face, and laughter was always involved. He will truly be missed.
Barb Tool
Barb Tool
Friend
January 10, 2022
Deepest sympathy to Garlan and family. Will miss Dave very much. Always enjoyed fairboard meetings with him. Was a great guy!
Scott Wolf
Friend
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lea Snyder
Acquaintance
January 10, 2022
I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Dave's passing. Always a bright light, easy going nature and all round good guy who was well thought of as a teacher, friend and business man....always good for a bit a humor and honoring his family and especially, Garland. Prayers of peace to you all. He will be missed by many.
Peg Holen
Friend
January 9, 2022
Prayers & deepest sympathies to the family. He will be greatly missed.
Bev Channer
January 8, 2022
My heart and prayers go out to Garlan and his children..God truely called home an angel when he called David home..always a joy to be around..a loving husband and Father and an awsome cousin...never forget being Dave and Garlan's flower girl at their wedding...I'll never forget that smile and his infectious laugh...this is not goodbye Dave it's I'll see you later R.I.P. cuz
Dotty Ross
Family
January 8, 2022
Mr. Muirhead has always been one of my favorite teachers. 20 years after taking his class I still refused to call him Dave. It just didn't feel right to me. He had a very welcoming smile, always had words of wisdom and a firm handshake to let you know he was still just as firm. He was very honest and humble. Mr. Muirhead will forever be missed.
Brooklyn Walker (Snider)
Student
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results