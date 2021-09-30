David V. Schneider (Dave), 69, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at K.U. Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars.

There will be no visitation.

Dave was born April 16, 1952, son of Raymond (Jack) and Erma Schneider, in Minden Nebraska. He spent his youth in Harvard, Grand Island and Gibbon. He entered the United States Army in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1973. Dave married Sally Bevard in 1972 and they were divorced in 1977. Dave married Karen Rise in 1984 and they were divorced in 2018. Dave was not blessed with any children of his own. Dave worked as a line worker and as an independent courier until his retirement. Dave enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and watching sports of all kinds. He loved to visit with family and friends and was always ready to play a game of cards.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, mother, infant brother Richard and stepfather Gene Hansen.

He is survived by sisters, Regina Watson (Ron) of Lexington, Pamela Kracht (Jim) of Ord; nephews, Brett Watson (Cathy) and Brice Watson both of Lexington; one great-niece, two great-nephews; uncles, aunts, and several cousins.

