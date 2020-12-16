Menu
David L. Trembley
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A Gentleman Mortuaries
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
David L. Trembley, 78, died on Dec. 13, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1942.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Maryalice Hockenberry and stepfather, Douglas Swihart. Survived by loving wife of 19 years, LaRee Stephens, children, Ruthann Zorra, Curt (Rose) Trembley, Scott (Kym) Trembley, Trace Trembley, Janell Fletcher, Michelle Cleary, and Michael (Julie) Trembley; 13 grandchildren, his great grandchildren; brother in law Ken Hockenberry; his extended family and many good friends.
Memorial Service Saturday, 11:00 am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. Memorial Visitation with the family Saturday 10am to 11am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. The funeral can be viewed online at https://heartstreaming.link/David-L-Trembley In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lexington, NE Patriot Guard.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
NE
Dec
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were saddened to hear of Dave´s passing! He always had a smile on his face! Please accept our sympathy! Many thoughts and prayers are with you LaRee and to your families.
Bob and Sandie Anderson
December 16, 2020
