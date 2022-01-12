Dennis Mac Wilson of Cozad passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Cozad Community Hospital at the age of 74.

Cremation was chosen.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Susan Sukraw officiating.

Inurnment will be at Cozad Cemetery. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home, family will be present.

Dennis was born July 24, 1947 at Minden, Nebraska to John and Nellie (Pentecost) Wilson.

On August 4, 1966, he married Suzanne McDowell at Kearney, Nebraska. Their union was blessed with two children, Charles and Denise. Their young family resided in Kearney then shortly after moved to the Nebraska Turkey Ranch south of Gibbon. They moved to Cozad in 1970 and Dennis went to work at Monroe Auto Equipment Company. He retired from there after 41 years of service. In 1975, they moved to Gothenburg where they raised their children and then settled in Cozad in 1989.

Dennis loved his family deeply; his grandchildren were everything to him. He attended all of their activities and sporting events. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially when his grandchildren went with him. Dennis was a kind hearted loving and generous person. He will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Bonnie, Margie, Erma, Josephine and Verna; two brothers, Kenneth and Jerome.

Survivors include his wife Suzanne of Cozad; son, Chuck (Aresia) Wilson of Gothenburg; daughter, Denise (Todd) Blede of Lincoln; grandchildren, Andrew (Rachel) Wilson, Justin (Katie) Wilson, Kristina (Jake) Wolf, Waltavious Allen, RoLyntra Allen, TyVandric Allen,, Corbin (Adie) Blede, Lincoln Blede and Chloe Blede (Kris; her Fiance); eight great grandchildren; brothers John (Arlene) Wilson of Cozad and Harvey Wilson of Cozad; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorials are suggested to the family in his name for later designation.

Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.