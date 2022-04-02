Dorothy Gene W. Abbott, 89, of Omaha passed away on March 26, 2022, at Brookstone Village in Omaha.

A funeral service will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, at 9:00 am at the Luther Memorial Church, 1031 Sunset Trail in Omaha. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

Graveside services will follow at Hope Lutheran Cemetery east of Smithfield, Nebraska.

Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service.

She was born September 23, 1932, to Albert and Crystal (Klinefelter) Wilken in Elwood, Nebraska. She attended school in Elwood and graduated with the class of 1949. She taught school for one year before becoming a telephone operator. She worked in Lexington and North Platte before being transferred to Omaha in 1980. She retired after 46 years with AT&T. She was honored with the privilege of answering the last phone call received by an operator before it was shut down.

She loved traveling and took many tours and visited many countries, living life to the fullest. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and proudly served on many committees for 54 years. She was a member of the Luther Memorial Church in Omaha where she sang in the choir. She volunteered for many organizations including, many, many hours at Tip Top Thrift Shop. She was the historian or "keeper" of the stories in the family. Aunt Dort was the one to ask if you needed to identify someone in a photo, remember a name, etc. She remembered everything and loved to tell stories about all the generations of our family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brothers and sisters-in-law, Calvin (Ruth) Wilken, Keith (Dianne) Wilken, sister and brother-in-law, Arline (Larry) Miles, and nephew, Don Wilken.

Dorothy was blessed with nieces and nephews and was actively involved in all their lives. Those left to cherish her memory and tell her stories are her sister, Ruth Tilson, nephews, Steve (Peggy) Miles, David (Sarah) Miles, Jerry (Melanie) Wilken, Cliff (Cindy) Tilson, and nieces, Debra (Dave) Hatfield, Krystal (Tina Treboni) Miles, Lana Tilson, Carrie (Chris) Watson, Susan Wilken, JoAnne Martin, Mary Wilken, and Lora Flynn, and many great-nephews and great-nieces, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Luther Memorial Church Choir or DAR-Omaha Chapter.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler is in charge of the arrangements.