Dorothy Mae Young, 103, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

A Celebration of Life Service will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Burial will be in Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.

She was born on June 15, 1918 in Inwood, Iowa, to Howard and Verna (Johnson) Chadwick. At a young age, she was adopted by Milo and Mary Etta "Ettie" Curtice. They lived in Smithfield, where she attended school and graduated from Smithfield High School with the class of 1935 at the age of 16. She enjoyed working with numbers and Algebra was her favorite subject.

On April 18, 1936, Dorothy was united in marriage to Roger Young in Sumner at his Aunt Gay's house. Three daughters were blessed to this union: Linda, Judy and Patricia. They made their home in Lexington, where Dorothy focused on raising their children and working at a café in downtown Lexington. She also worked at Jack & Jill's and sold Insurance for Triple AAA. In the mid 60's, Dorothy and Roger owned and operated the bowling alley in Lexington. They did this for many years before managing the Hastings bowling alley for a year. Following a year in Hastings, they retired and moved back to Lexington.

Dorothy enjoyed tending her vegetable garden, growing roses and peony bushes. She loved all types of music and taught herself how to play the piano. She played the organ for many years at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. Her family and faith were always an important part of her life. She loved her family and treasured her friends.

Dorothy leaves to celebrate her life, her daughters, Linda Goa of Temperance, Michigan and Patricia "Pat" Linn of Lexington; three grandchildren, Greg (Joyce) Linn of Kearney, Kim (Kirk Bousenville) Goa of Temperance, Mich., and Grady (Kara) Goa of Temperance, Mich.; 12 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandson; one brother-in-law, Gene (Linda) Young of Lexington; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; adoptive parents; her husband, Roger; daughter, Judy Rogers, three son-in-laws, Ollie Goa, Larry Rogers, Paul Linn; granddaughter, Kelly Stoppekotte; great-granddaughter, Klaire; two infant brothers, Howard and Dale; brother, Guy Curtice and sister, Verna Pennington; four brothers-in-law, Glen Jr., Kenneth, Frank and Bob Young.

Memorials in Dorothy's honor are suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com