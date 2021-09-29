Menu
Eddie Dean Bennett
Eddie Dean Bennett, 61, formally of Lexington passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his home in Overton. Eddie was surrounded by his wife, youngest daughter, brother, niece, and best friend while receiving hospice care in his final days.

Eddie's wish was to be cremated.

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Reynolds Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Bonnie Brock, officiating.

Eddie was born January 13, 1960 in Lexington, Nebraska to the late Robert and Donna (Hughbanks) Bennett. Eddie was the youngest of three children. He attended the Lexington Public School system and was a member of the class of 1978.

After high school, Eddie worked for Wells Fargo in Florida and he was also employed at Orthman Manufacturing in Lexington. Eddie then worked for Biehl Cattle Company and the Omaha World Herald before starting his long career of driving semi-truck. Eddie hauled for Bartels, Nebraska Salt And Grain, Mail Carriers Of America, Packer Inc., Eagle Eye Express and J Bar Trucking where he was an independent contractor until he was unable to work due to his health.

He was united in marriage to Nancy Fisher on November 12, 1991 in Chadron. To this union two daughters were born: Autumn and Donna. Ed and Nancy raised their family in the Overton Community for 30 years.

Eddie was an avid deer hunter, who enjoyed hunting in Chadron and in Dawson counties, for over 35 years. He had a passion for riding motorcycles. Ed and Nancy had made the trip to Sturgis for about ten years. Collecting guns was a hobby of Ed's. Eddie and his friends made yearly trips to the world's biggest gun show in Oklahoma.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy of 29 years, their two daughters: Autumn (Jess) Bennett of Marathon, Wis., and Donna (Russell) Lewis of Sherman, Texas. He is survived by his brother, Dallas Bennett and sister, Starla (John) Corder both of Lexington. He is also survived by two step grandchildren: Mckenzie Lewis and Colton Cooper of Justin, Texas. Nieces & nephews: Tia (Eric) Franzen of Grand Island, Dennis Price, Jr. of Minden, Harley (Lacey) Bennett of Amarillo, Texas and Jessica (Marshall) Carson of Bird City, Kan.. Brother and sister-in laws: Terry (Sandy) Fisher of Cozad, Larry (Peg) Fisher of Overton, Jerry (Wanda) Fisher of Cozad, Shirley (Curtis) Thorton of Lincoln, Sue Lenz of Gothenburg and Sharon Johnson of Ellsworth, Kan.. He is also survived by many other extended family members and many friends.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Max and Doris Fisher, sister-in-law Linda Fisher as well as two great nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Nancy so sorry to see that Eddie passed away. He and Gary had so many good visits about hunting and their gun collections. Now they can visit in Heaven. We have a widows group that meets monthly if you´re ever interested in that we are called Movin On and not a teary support group, just a bunch of women who have lost husbands and want to get together and do things. My no is 308-325-4495.
Connie Jackson
Work
October 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ed. Thoughts and prayers for all the family.
Connie Dorsey
Friend
September 28, 2021
Nancy keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Tonya Mayo
Friend
September 27, 2021
Nancy My Heart ❤ Hurts & Breaks for You & your Family for the sudden passing of Ed & their Father.
My Deepest Condolences to All of You!!
I wish I could have been there Nancy my Good Friend to Comfort and give you my Support.
Here’s some Hugs for you from me from many miles away.
I’m here for you Nancy my good friend 24/7 if you ever need me or just need to talk.
GOD GAINED ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL ANGEL!!
GOD BLESS AND COMFORT YOU ALL!!
R.I.P. SWEET ANGEL ED !!
Monica Behrendt
Friend
September 27, 2021
Sending positive thoughts and prayers to you and your families.
Janet Livingston
September 26, 2021
Deepest condolences and continued prayers for all of Ed family. Ed and I previously worked for the same company for about 12 years hauling the US Mail. I will always remember Ed as a good driver, hard worker, and a very good friend.
Your work is done Ed, time to rest driver - see you down the road one day!!!
Lee Gray
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results