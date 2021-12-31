Edith M. Berthelsen, 97, of Liberty, Missouri, formerly of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Liberty Health & Wellness.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 1-1:45 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 1:45 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with John Strackbein, P.M.A., officiating.

The visitation and service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Edith Maxine Berthelsen made it home for Christmas, late on Christmas Eve. As always, she went on her own time, at 11:46 PM, giving her just enough time to stop at the Heavenly Hair Salon to make sure her hair would be eternally perfect. At 97, Edith outlived many family and friends and leaves behind a legacy of kindness, dedication to family, friendliness to everyone, and some delicious pies. She brought kindness, laughter, and love everywhere she went and left a lasting memory with everyone she met.

Born in September of 1924 in Fairbury, Nebraska, to Albert and Agnes Williams, Edith was one of seven siblings, Jack, Kenneth, Dorotheia, Loretta, Lexey, and Audrey. As a depression-era child, Edith would often talk about growing up with very little which made her place a greater value on everything she had. She often told stories of how her father would play the banjo and she would sing and dance with all of her siblings.

Edith enjoyed her life in rural Nebraska, where she met and married Gordon Berthelsen, the love of her life, but duty called and she followed him to the east coast where he was training to be a pilot. First, they lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Sherry, the first of their two daughters, was born. Then they moved to Pensacola, Fla. where Edith spend time as a riveter repairing and building World War II airplanes. After the war, they moved back to Albion, Nebraska where Linda, the second daughter was born.

Later, they settled in Lexington, where they owned and operated a Coast to Coast Hardware store for many years. After selling the store, Edith worked at Barmore's Drug store where she continued to serve with a smile and almost always knew where to find anything that anyone needed. In their later years, Gordon and Edith moved to St. Joseph, Mo., and then Grain Valley, Mo. to be closer to family. Edith worked for Walgreens, where her legacy of kindness, knowledge, and service with a smile continued to leave a lasting impact. At age 90, she said, "I think I've worked enough and can retire now."

She loved many things in life…turquoise, bananas, family, friends, and just about everything sold on QVC. For the three remaining grandchildren, Rodman, Heather, and Jube, they always knew they were at home in the turquoise house on Cleveland Street. From the turquoise carpet, furniture, blender, and toilet, to the abundant amount of collectibles on display. There was always a lot of love, laughter, stories, and delicious things to eat.

She was a collector of many things, none more important than family and friends. Along with her legacy of kindness, she leaves behind three grandchildren, Heather (Eric) Wagers of Liberty, Mo., Rodman (Gina) Schley of Arvada, Colo. and Jube (Heather) Schley of Grain Valley, Mo.; seven great-grandchildren, Hailee (Preston) Harrelson of Liberty, Mo., Ricky Ames of Liberty, Mo., Sophia Schley of Arvada, Colo., Cecilia Schley of Arvada, Colo., Kaydee Schley of Grain Valley, Mo., Etienne Wagers of Liberty, Mo. and Lucien Wager of Liberty, Mo.; one great-great grandson, Duke Harrelson of Liberty, Mo.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

Besides her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gordon; her amazing daughters, Sherry Schley and Linda Berthelsen; and her six siblings.

Edith will be dearly missed, but she already has some pies in the oven ready to serve at the heavenly family reunion.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com