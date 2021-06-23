Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Eliasar Aguilar
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Eliasar Aguilar, 30, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez, officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The casket will be closed.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Eliasar was born on September 19, 1990, in French Village, California, to Jose De Jesus Aguilar Flores and Clementina Gomez Cervantes. At a young age, Eliasar's family moved to Lexington where he attended Lexington Public Schools and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 2009. He then went on to further his education at Central Community College in Hastings, where he studied to be a mechanic.

Following his education, Eliasar moved back to Lexington and worked at Darr Feedlot and also mowed lawns. In 2016, Eliasar moved to Grand Island where he met Nelsy Gutierrez Madrid. They had two children together, Elias and Alonzo with a baby girl on the way. While living in Grand Island, Elisar worked for T & E Cattle Company and Contractor Services, Inc.

Eliasar loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a grill master and was known for his chicken and wings. He enjoyed fishing, working on his truck and playing video games. He also loved his dogs, Armani, Celene and Minnie.

Eliasar will be remembered for his infectious smile. He had a heart of gold and loved to make people happy.

Eliasar leaves to celebrate his life, his parents, Jose De Jesus Aguilar Flores and Clementina Gomez Cervantes of Mexico; girlfriend, Nelsy Gutierrez Madrid of Grand Island; two boys, Elias and Alonzo of Aguilar of Grand Island; brother, Bernardo Aguilar of Mexico; five sisters, Carmen Aguilar of Lexington, Martha Aguilar of Columbus, Zita Aguilar of Lexington, Clementina Aguilar of Lexington and Bianca Gomez of Dallas, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Jun
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Ann’s Catholic Church
Lexington, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eliasar, thank you for being so generous and sincere to my husband and I since we met 4 years ago. The love and compassion you showed Nelsy, hers and your children is heroic! It speaks volumes to your character and the love in which you had for the family you were creating together! Please watch over Nelsy, your kids and your little girl on the way! Till we see you again, rest easy King!!
Amanda Moreno / Phillip Bryant
Friend
June 22, 2021
Condolences on the loss of a great man. May God bring peace and comfort to Nesly and family. He was a great kind, loving, funny person. May God put His healing hands on all your hearts.
Penny Field
Friend
June 21, 2021
Eliasar, you were so funny, and so generous to my husband and I from the moment we met 4 years ago till the moment you left this world. I appreciate everything you did for us this past year, and the love that you showed your fiancé Nelsy, hers, and your children! With your baby girl on the way, we will make sure that all 5 boys and her know how amazing of a man you were, how much you adored all of them as your own and how much being a daddy was what you were meant to do and be!! I hope you rest easy King, you touched our lives in ways I can’t even explain and I’m so sad that we never got to do the house warming party, the hot tub, the meal preps, the memories we were so anticipating to create. Watch over your kids, watch over your girl just as you did here on earth.
Amanda Moreno
Friend
June 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You Were A Great Father To All 5 Of Your Sweet Babies!!! (Speaks Volumes Of Your Beautiful Character!!) Your Soon To Be Born Daughter Will Know How Wonderful & Kind You Were. Rest Easy!!
A H
Acquaintance
June 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy for all of you he was another son to me since he knew my kids since a very young age.
Susan Varona
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results