Eliasar Aguilar, 30, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez, officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The casket will be closed.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Eliasar was born on September 19, 1990, in French Village, California, to Jose De Jesus Aguilar Flores and Clementina Gomez Cervantes. At a young age, Eliasar's family moved to Lexington where he attended Lexington Public Schools and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 2009. He then went on to further his education at Central Community College in Hastings, where he studied to be a mechanic.

Following his education, Eliasar moved back to Lexington and worked at Darr Feedlot and also mowed lawns. In 2016, Eliasar moved to Grand Island where he met Nelsy Gutierrez Madrid. They had two children together, Elias and Alonzo with a baby girl on the way. While living in Grand Island, Elisar worked for T & E Cattle Company and Contractor Services, Inc.

Eliasar loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a grill master and was known for his chicken and wings. He enjoyed fishing, working on his truck and playing video games. He also loved his dogs, Armani, Celene and Minnie.

Eliasar will be remembered for his infectious smile. He had a heart of gold and loved to make people happy.

Eliasar leaves to celebrate his life, his parents, Jose De Jesus Aguilar Flores and Clementina Gomez Cervantes of Mexico; girlfriend, Nelsy Gutierrez Madrid of Grand Island; two boys, Elias and Alonzo of Aguilar of Grand Island; brother, Bernardo Aguilar of Mexico; five sisters, Carmen Aguilar of Lexington, Martha Aguilar of Columbus, Zita Aguilar of Lexington, Clementina Aguilar of Lexington and Bianca Gomez of Dallas, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

