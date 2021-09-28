Menu
Ervin D. Smock
FUNERAL HOME
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St
Cozad, NE
Ervin D. Smock of Cozad passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Sioux Falls, S.D., at the age of 79.

Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sandy Aakre officiating.

Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery.

Visitation with family present will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.

Ervin was born Aug. 3, 1942 at Cozad to Oran and Grace (Heine) Smock. Ervin married Donna Gutschow on Sept. 18, 1960. Their union was blessed with 2 children, Anette and John.

Ervin was a heavy equipment operator at Hi-Gain Feedlot in Cozad for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing attending concerts and watching westerns. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved taking them for ice cream and watching their sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jackie Slater and brothers, Eugene Smock and Carl Smock.

Survivors include his daughter, Anette (Aaron) Smock-Aakre of S.D., and son, John (Kim) Smock of Cozad; grandchildren, Josh (Bobbi) Smock of Gayville, S.D., Caitlyn (Madsion) Nash of Mont., Alyson Smock of Summerville, S.C., Nathan Smock of Fort Campbell, Ky, and Makenzie Smock of Cozad; 3 great grandchildren, Robert, Rose and Michael Smock, all of Gayville, S.D.; siblings, Dale Smock, Dick Smock and Clara Arfmann; brother-in-law, Ward Slater and sister-in-law, Verna Moritz.

Memorials are suggested to the family in his name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.

Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE
Sep
30
Service
10:00a.m.
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP My friend and naber
Victor Durfee
Friend
September 29, 2021
Sending sympathy to the Smock family. Having lived in Cozad for many years my family and I knew many of the Smock family and want to extend my sympathy for the loss of Ervin. My prayers are that the Lord will comfort you and give you peace.
Janean Decker
September 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your family’s loss, our hearts and prayers for all of you
John and Trish Dorsey
Neighbor
September 27, 2021
Glad to have had him as an uncle. Rest in Peace. Condolences to the whole family.
He will be missed.
Jerry Story
Family
September 27, 2021
