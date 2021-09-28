Ervin D. Smock of Cozad passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Sioux Falls, S.D., at the age of 79.
Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sandy Aakre officiating.
Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery.
Visitation with family present will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
Ervin was born Aug. 3, 1942 at Cozad to Oran and Grace (Heine) Smock. Ervin married Donna Gutschow on Sept. 18, 1960. Their union was blessed with 2 children, Anette and John.
Ervin was a heavy equipment operator at Hi-Gain Feedlot in Cozad for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing attending concerts and watching westerns. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved taking them for ice cream and watching their sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jackie Slater and brothers, Eugene Smock and Carl Smock.
Survivors include his daughter, Anette (Aaron) Smock-Aakre of S.D., and son, John (Kim) Smock of Cozad; grandchildren, Josh (Bobbi) Smock of Gayville, S.D., Caitlyn (Madsion) Nash of Mont., Alyson Smock of Summerville, S.C., Nathan Smock of Fort Campbell, Ky, and Makenzie Smock of Cozad; 3 great grandchildren, Robert, Rose and Michael Smock, all of Gayville, S.D.; siblings, Dale Smock, Dick Smock and Clara Arfmann; brother-in-law, Ward Slater and sister-in-law, Verna Moritz.
Memorials are suggested to the family in his name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.