Ervin D. Smock of Cozad passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 79.

Services will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sandy Aakre officiating.

Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery.

Visitation with family present will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.

Ervin was born August 3, 1942 at Cozad, Nebraska to Oran and Grace (Heine) Smock. Ervin married Donna Gutschow on September 18, 1960. Their union was blessed with 2 children, Anette and John.

Ervin was a heavy equipment operator at Hi-Gain Feedlot in Cozad for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing attending concerts and watching westerns. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved taking them for ice cream and watching their sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jackie Slater and brothers, Eugene Smock and Carl Smock.

Survivors include his daughter, Anette (Aaron) Smock-Aakre of SD and son, John (Kim) Smock of Cozad; grandchildren, Josh (Bobbi) Smock of Gayville, SD, Caitlyn (Madsion) Nash of MT, Alyson Smock of Summerville, SC, Nathan Smock of Fort Campbell, KY, and Makenzie Smock of Cozad; 3 great grandchildren, Robert, Rose and Michael Smock, all of Gayville, SD; siblings, Dale Smock, Dick Smock and Clara Arfmann; brother-in-law, Ward Slater and sister-in-law, Verna Moritz.

Memorials are suggested to the family in his name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.

