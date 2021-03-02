Ethel Ione (Brodin) Gierhan, 88, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at her daughter's home in Lincoln.
Funeral Services will held be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastors Rob Kuefner and William Ohlmann, officiating. Face coverings recommended. The service will be lived streamed via tlclex.org.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Face coverings are recommended.
Burial will be in Hillside Lutheran Cemetery north of Lexington.
Ethel was born on Jan. 18, 1933, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, to Elmer and Helen (Mickelson) Brodin. Ethel attended school in Windom, Minnesota and graduated with the class of 1951. She then went on to further her education at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from 1951 to 1952. She then attended Bethesda Nursing School from 1953 to 1955 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and graduated as a Registered Nurse.
Ethel was united in marriage to Gilbert Walter Gierhan on Dec. 10, 1955 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four children were blessed to this marriage: Steven, Brenda, Coleen, and Alan.
They made their home in the Lexington area in 1955, where Ethel focused her efforts on caring for the home and raising her children. She also used her nursing skills in our school system and hospital. When grandchildren and great-grandchildren arrived, Ethel loved being informed of and involved in their lives. She treasured every moment with them.
Ethel was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington, where she was active in many church organizations and functions. She was a past member of the Dawson County Extension Board, Minuteman Music Association officer, Community Concert Association, and held offices in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
Ethel enjoyed entertaining and getting together with her wonderful friends in the neighborhood. She especially enjoyed her Birthday Club coffees. Ethel loved classical music, played violin and flute, and sang in the church choir. She also made quilt tops with her church sewing group in her later years. She also loved traveling to Minnesota and Dallas to visit family and friends (and shop).
Ethel is survived by her children, Steve (Lori) Gierhan of Lexington, Brenda (Alan) Bucher of Allen, Tex., Coleen (Don) Pegler of Lincoln and Alan Gierhan of Lexington, step-sister Joy(Chuck)Dodd and family of Lexington, Minn., sister-in-law Gisela Brodin-Brosnan (Jerry) of Glenview, Ill., three grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gilbert, step-father Walter Wessman, and brother Dr. Arlen Brodin.
Memorials are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, or the donor's choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.