Evelyn Weaver
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1928
DIED
November 19, 2020
Evelyn May Weaver, 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Overton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor William Ohlmann, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website.
Visitation for the family will be held prior to the funeral service.
Interment will in the Overton Cemetery at Overton
Evelyn was born on May 27, 1928, in Ovid, Colorado to Conrad and Marie (Gender) Bauer. Her family moved to Lexington where she went to school and later married Gaylord Eby on January 21, 1946. They lived on a farm near Overton and later moved to a farm north of Lexington. They had three daughters: Gayleen, Gloria and Gayla. They lived on the farm until Gaylord's death in 1963.
Evelyn moved her family to Overton and later married Don Weaver and moved to Kearney. She worked in housekeeping at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney until her retirement in 1993. After retirement, she moved to Lincoln to be near her family.
Evelyn enjoyed living on the farm with her family and loved to cook for them. She collected many cookbooks over the years and went through them always looking for something new to try. She also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever she could. During the last few years she loved watching the birds on her feeders outside her window.
Survivors include her daughter, Gayleen (Roger) Potter of Lincoln; son- in- law, Eldon (Carol) Gnuse of Lincoln; her sister, Colleen Korn of Nampa, Idaho; her brother, George Bauer of Medford, Oregon; brother- in- law, Verlyn (Ellen) Eby of Overton; sister -in-law, Norma Eby of Overton; sister- in-law, Sue Keller of Lexington; she also leaves behind seven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gaylord Eby and husband, Don Weaver; daughters, Gloria Gnuse and Gayla Eby; a grandson, Troy Gnuse and granddaughter, Katie Grant.
Memorials funds will be given to the Overton Cemetery improvement project.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
, Lexington, Nebraska 68850
Dear Family of Evelyn Weaver.
I am so very very sad to hear of Evelyn’s passing. I worked where she lived for several years and must tell you that meeting her and visiting with her often was my complete honor and pleasure. She and I had some very intimate talks. I had given her a bracelet with a cross on it. She was devastated when it fell off and became lost. I replaced it, but it just wasn’t the same as the one she loved the most. I told her that God knew her love and strong faith—and that that was a bigger deal. ;) She agreed.
Breathe freely dear Evelyn. I know heaven became just a little bit more joyful the day you arrived.
Thank you for being my friend and teaching me things no one could ever do better. ❤
I will miss you.
Until we meet again,
Wendi
Wendi Mandl
Friend
November 22, 2020
I was one of Evelyn’s regular nurses over the past year. She was an extraordinary woman who brightened each and every one of my days and I am so very grateful for that! I loved her like she was my own family and miss her terribly. I know you weren’t able to actually come into our building to see her yourself due to this nasty virus, but know she was well cared for and LOVED by all! I hope this gives you a little comfort during this sad time. My heart and prayers go out to all of you!
Vicki
Vicki Gross
Friend
November 22, 2020