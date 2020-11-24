Dear Family of Evelyn Weaver.

I am so very very sad to hear of Evelyn’s passing. I worked where she lived for several years and must tell you that meeting her and visiting with her often was my complete honor and pleasure. She and I had some very intimate talks. I had given her a bracelet with a cross on it. She was devastated when it fell off and became lost. I replaced it, but it just wasn’t the same as the one she loved the most. I told her that God knew her love and strong faith—and that that was a bigger deal. ;) She agreed.

Breathe freely dear Evelyn. I know heaven became just a little bit more joyful the day you arrived.

Thank you for being my friend and teaching me things no one could ever do better. ❤

I will miss you.

Until we meet again,

Wendi

Wendi Mandl Friend November 22, 2020