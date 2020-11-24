Evelyn May Weaver, 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Overton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor William Ohlmann, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website.
Visitation for the family will be held prior to the funeral service.
Interment will in the Overton Cemetery at Overton
Evelyn was born on May 27, 1928, in Ovid, Colorado to Conrad and Marie (Gender) Bauer. Her family moved to Lexington where she went to school and later married Gaylord Eby on January 21, 1946. They lived on a farm near Overton and later moved to a farm north of Lexington. They had three daughters: Gayleen, Gloria and Gayla. They lived on the farm until Gaylord's death in 1963.
Evelyn moved her family to Overton and later married Don Weaver and moved to Kearney. She worked in housekeeping at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney until her retirement in 1993. After retirement, she moved to Lincoln to be near her family.
Evelyn enjoyed living on the farm with her family and loved to cook for them. She collected many cookbooks over the years and went through them always looking for something new to try. She also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever she could. During the last few years she loved watching the birds on her feeders outside her window.
Survivors include her daughter, Gayleen (Roger) Potter of Lincoln; son- in- law, Eldon (Carol) Gnuse of Lincoln; her sister, Colleen Korn of Nampa, Idaho; her brother, George Bauer of Medford, Oregon; brother- in- law, Verlyn (Ellen) Eby of Overton; sister -in-law, Norma Eby of Overton; sister- in-law, Sue Keller of Lexington; she also leaves behind seven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gaylord Eby and husband, Don Weaver; daughters, Gloria Gnuse and Gayla Eby; a grandson, Troy Gnuse and granddaughter, Katie Grant.
Memorials funds will be given to the Overton Cemetery improvement project.
Memorials funds will be given to the Overton Cemetery improvement project.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.