Gary Lynn Bernard, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 24th, 2021 at Dundy County Hospital.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday afternoon, June 30, 2021, 2 P.M. (MT) at the American Legion Hall in Benkelman, Neb., with full military honors. Mr. Jim Gleason officiating.

No visitation, Gary chose cremation.

Gary was born August 15th, 1949, in Imperial to parents Harold & Ethel (Zarecor) Bernard. He attended and graduated school in Imperial in 1971. Gary was the youngest of two children and grew up on a farm Northwest of Benkelman. On May 29th, 1971, he married Peggy Miller and went on to have five children, 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Gary worked on the family farm until the early 80's and then spent the rest of his life, until retirement, working at the Dundy County Roads Department from 1982 – 2014. Gary was drafted into the military in 1969 and was honorably discharged in May of 1971.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Peggy Bernard, Parents, Harold and Ethel Bernard, Mother and Father In-law, Eugene & Ilene Miller: Sister, Sheryl Janousek, Brothers In-Law, Richard Els and Al Voge; and Grandson Kaleb Sis.

Survivors include five children: Michele Stryker and husband, Patrick, of Stockbridge, Ga., Tonya Fagot and husband, Jason, of Lexington, Chad Bernard and wife, Zoe, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Travis Bernard and wife, Sabrina, of Benkelman, and Shawn Bernard and Fiancé, Karly, of Fort Worth, Texas; seventeen grandchildren: Zachary Sis, Alyssa Raymer, Tessa Sis, Colton Sis, Ethan Sis, Trey Fago, Brady Fago, Ashley Fago, Jacob Bernard, Maizi Bernard, Maddox Bernard, Therran Bernard, Briahana Schwarz, Bianca Bernard, Leila Bernard, Tristauna Bernard and Levi Bernard; and four great-grandchildren: Ayden Raymer, Avery Raymer, Addilyn Rose, and Grayson Sis; sisters in law: Cindy Els of Benkelman, Becky Brown of Benkelman and Jyl Voge of Lincoln, and brother in-law, Larry Janousek and also many friends and family.

A memorial been suggested to the Benkelman American Legion Post # 65.

