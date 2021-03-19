Gina Genétte Gerken, 55 of Lander, Wyo., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at her parents' home in Lexington from cancer.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Erin Dunlavy and John Strackbein P.M.A., officiating. Face coverings are recommended at the church.
She was born September 6, 1965 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Gene and Sandy (Lamm) Mittelstaedt. The family lived in Norfolk until they moved to Lexington in 1974. Gina attended school in the Lexington school system and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1984. She was united in marriage to Farren Stombaugh.
On February, 15, 1997 she was united in marriage to Kreg Gerken at the Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington. She was blessed with four children; Taryn, Trey, Gage and Kamden. The family lived at Johnson Lake, Lexington, Cozad and Eustis before moving to Lander, Wyoming in 2013.
She had been employed by the Lexington Community Hospital, operated a daycare, the Cozad Community Hospital and then was an Optometrist Tech in Lander, Wyoming.
Gina enjoyed fishing, camping, caring for her chickens, doing home remodeling but most importantly her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include; her parents of Lexington, husband Kreg of Lander, Wyo., three sons; Trey (fiancé Alex Aden) Stombaugh of Kearney, Gage (Brittany) Gerken of Cozad and Kamden Gerken of Lander, Wyo., one daughter; Taryn (fiancé Michael Teurman) Stombaugh of Elwood, two grandchildren; Grayson Gerken and Harper Gerken, two brothers; Stacy (Tammy) Mittelstaedt of Ravenna and Mitch (Jennifer) Mittelstaedt of Grand Island, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Gina was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share online condolences, please visit: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.