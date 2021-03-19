Menu
Gina Genétte Gerken
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Gina Genétte Gerken, 55 of Lander, Wyo., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at her parents' home in Lexington from cancer.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Erin Dunlavy and John Strackbein P.M.A., officiating. Face coverings are recommended at the church.
She was born September 6, 1965 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Gene and Sandy (Lamm) Mittelstaedt. The family lived in Norfolk until they moved to Lexington in 1974. Gina attended school in the Lexington school system and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1984. She was united in marriage to Farren Stombaugh.
On February, 15, 1997 she was united in marriage to Kreg Gerken at the Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington. She was blessed with four children; Taryn, Trey, Gage and Kamden. The family lived at Johnson Lake, Lexington, Cozad and Eustis before moving to Lander, Wyoming in 2013.
She had been employed by the Lexington Community Hospital, operated a daycare, the Cozad Community Hospital and then was an Optometrist Tech in Lander, Wyoming.
Gina enjoyed fishing, camping, caring for her chickens, doing home remodeling but most importantly her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include; her parents of Lexington, husband Kreg of Lander, Wyo., three sons; Trey (fiancé Alex Aden) Stombaugh of Kearney, Gage (Brittany) Gerken of Cozad and Kamden Gerken of Lander, Wyo., one daughter; Taryn (fiancé Michael Teurman) Stombaugh of Elwood, two grandchildren; Grayson Gerken and Harper Gerken, two brothers; Stacy (Tammy) Mittelstaedt of Ravenna and Mitch (Jennifer) Mittelstaedt of Grand Island, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Gina was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share online condolences, please visit: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.
A tree stands in remembrance of you forever.
Virgil D. and Patricia L. Gosch
March 12, 2022
Virgil and Patty Gosch
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace. God bless you all.
Pat Longly
March 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy, to all the family of Gina. Our prayers are with you at this sad time. She was so kind! Kreg and Gina were our neighbors for awhile. And she graduated with my younger sister!

Brenda Wolf
Friend
March 19, 2021
We are very sorry about your loss of Gina. She was beautiful person. We became acquainted with her when we let our Grandson Bryce Stjohn play with her son Trey.
Paul & Laraine Stjohn
March 19, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Gina's passing. She was a kind and loyal friend. She touched the lives of many and will be remembered fondly.
Becky Carpenter
Friend
March 19, 2021
Joel and I are so very sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in our prayers
Maria Schwarz
Friend
March 19, 2021
Gina was a beautiful soul! We had the privilege of knowing her sweet nature when she babysat our daughter 17 years ago! May the Lord wrap his loving arms around you, and may you know that Gina is smiling down upon you always! ~With Deepest Sympathy, Brad, Christina & Hailey Wagener
Friend
March 19, 2021
Dear Gene and Sandy, my heart goes out to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Dee Jolliffe
March 18, 2021
From Hoya Vision Care Friends
March 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Gina's passing. My children went to the same babysitter as Taryn and Trey when they were little here in Lexington. She was a nice and kind soul. May she rest in peace.
Lorinda Lauby
Acquaintance
March 18, 2021
My prayers to all of you, Gina was a great friend in high school and a strong woman, may she rest in peace.
Kristie France
Classmate
March 17, 2021
