Gregory Wade
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home
719 Front St
Gibbon, NE
Gregory Wade, 56 of Elm Creek passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Elm Creek Chapel with Alberto Silva officiating.

Interment will follow at Elwood Cemetery.

Gregory Roy Wade was born March 28, 1964 in Lexington to Robert and Catherine (Clough) Wade. He grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1982. After graduation, he furthered his education at Kearney State College.

Gregory was a hard worker and enjoyed every job he had. Growing up he worked at Sixth Street Food Store, Vern Riddle Construction, and worked on a Wheat Harvesting Crew. Greg also worked at Ace Irrigation and Cabela's Call Center. He was a proud member of the Nebraska National Guard. Greg was also a member of Heroes Across Nebraska and Elm Creek American Legion. He was a very generous person and always willing to give whenever he could. His nieces and nephews had fond memories of riding his wheelchair.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Catherine (Howard) Eltiste of Holdrege; sister, Sonia Howard of Gothenburg; brother, Robert Todd (Tonia) Wade of Douglas; stepbrothers, Tim Wamsley, and Scott Wamsley; stepsisters, Sheri Ballhorst, Marie Rodriguez, and Michelle Smith; aunts, Marilyn (Myron) Dawson of Elwood, and Pat Wade of Oswego, Kan.; nieces and nephews, Monte (Amy) Brummet, Tasha (Mike) Von Kaenel, Durea (Justin Brady) Howard, Sam Brummet, and Rachel Howard; as well as several great nieces, great nephews and extended family and friends.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Wade.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Elm Creek Chapel
NE
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of Greg's death, my thoughts and prayers are with Sonia, Todd, and his entire family!
Bonnie Remmenga
March 26, 2021
Sad to learn today that my old friend left to heaven . My sympathy to his mother and all who loved him. I remember when we were friends for several years we were talking about Waverly and I said, You and Todd were the two little blonde boys who lived across the ditch and the other side of Thompsons. He was on my thoughts lately, now I know why. Sorry I will miss the service. Love to you all !
Cheryl Miller
March 25, 2021
