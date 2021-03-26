Sad to learn today that my old friend left to heaven . My sympathy to his mother and all who loved him. I remember when we were friends for several years we were talking about Waverly and I said, You and Todd were the two little blonde boys who lived across the ditch and the other side of Thompsons. He was on my thoughts lately, now I know why. Sorry I will miss the service. Love to you all !

Cheryl Miller March 25, 2021