Lexington Clipper-Herald
Irene C. Gardner
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Irene C. Gardner, 89, of Elwood died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Elwood Care Center where she was a resident for twenty-two months.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Elwood Cemetery with Pastor Soonil Park, officiating.
She was born March 18, 1931, in Lexington, to George and Matilda (Magnuson) Pinkerton. Irene grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School in 1948. On November 5, 1949 she married Gary Gardner at the United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Irene was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother. Irene was employed at Artistic Woven Labels in Holdrege, Nebraska for twenty-eight years and retired in 2003. Through the years Irene taught Sunday school, was a member of the Justa Extension Club, an assistant Girl Scout leader, a member of the E.M.A. Sorority and a member of the United Methodist Church of Lexington and Elwood.
Irene loved to spend time with her family. Over the years she spent countless hours entertaining her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spoiled them rotten every chance she got. Irene made it clear to everyone that they were the light of her life. Irene also enjoyed spending time in her beautiful flower and herb gardens.
Survivors include her three children; Steve (Denise) Gardner of Smithfield, Susan (Kenneth) Skiles of Elwood and Vicky McGovern of Universal City, Tex.; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three sisters; Judi (Bill) Kyle of Missouri, Della Barnes of Texas, Mary (Cliff) Barnes of Lexington, one brother, Dale Pinkerton of Colorado as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Matilda, husband, Gary in 2002, four brothers; Gene, Leonard, Lewis and Glenn.
Memorials are suggested to the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Elwood Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Irene you will be missed by everyone who cared for you.
Cathy Marlin LPN
Acquaintance
March 17, 2021
Steve, Denise, Mandy, and family, so sorry for your loss, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Bonnie Remmenga
March 15, 2021
Aunt Irene was married to my Uncle Gary. I hadn't seen her since the late 60's but, I remember being at her house and she was tall. My condolences to my cousins.... Vicky
March 13, 2021
vicky Garrison- Sanchez
Family
March 13, 2021
Heaven has gained another angel. Irene was such a sweet lady. Hugs and love to Steve, Susan, Vickie, and their families.
Dr. Linda Rodenbaugh
Friend
March 13, 2021
