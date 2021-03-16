Irene C. Gardner, 89, of Elwood died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Elwood Care Center where she was a resident for twenty-two months.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Elwood Cemetery with Pastor Soonil Park, officiating.
She was born March 18, 1931, in Lexington, to George and Matilda (Magnuson) Pinkerton. Irene grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School in 1948. On November 5, 1949 she married Gary Gardner at the United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Irene was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother. Irene was employed at Artistic Woven Labels in Holdrege, Nebraska for twenty-eight years and retired in 2003. Through the years Irene taught Sunday school, was a member of the Justa Extension Club, an assistant Girl Scout leader, a member of the E.M.A. Sorority and a member of the United Methodist Church of Lexington and Elwood.
Irene loved to spend time with her family. Over the years she spent countless hours entertaining her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spoiled them rotten every chance she got. Irene made it clear to everyone that they were the light of her life. Irene also enjoyed spending time in her beautiful flower and herb gardens.
Survivors include her three children; Steve (Denise) Gardner of Smithfield, Susan (Kenneth) Skiles of Elwood and Vicky McGovern of Universal City, Tex.; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three sisters; Judi (Bill) Kyle of Missouri, Della Barnes of Texas, Mary (Cliff) Barnes of Lexington, one brother, Dale Pinkerton of Colorado as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Matilda, husband, Gary in 2002, four brothers; Gene, Leonard, Lewis and Glenn.
Memorials are suggested to the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.