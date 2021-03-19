After a long, courageous battle with cancer, James Edward Westman of Central City, died peacefully, with his wife by his side, on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home at the age of 75.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jim was born April 1, 1945 in Lexington to Jack and Edna Westman. Jim attended Cozad Schools prior to joining the United States Army October, 1962. After ending his military life in Ft. Benning, Georgia he returned to the Cozad area where he worked for Monroe's. Jim met the love of his life, Cheryl Applegarth, and from there they began a love story that would span many years. Together they started a family which brought into their lives Melanie, Lisa and John. Their children provided them with many adventures between swim meets, school activities and finally bringing into their lives the addition of 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Providing for his family and taking care of them was very important to Jim. He tirelessly began a career in the petroleum/oil business owning multiple stores. From hauling his own fuel, servicing cars, running full service at the pump to owning his own wrecker service. Jim was a member of the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department which he enjoyed for several years. He loved working with his hands, which later in life would be a talent that showed in the beautiful yard that they had in Cozad. Many times, you would find him stringing Christmas lights (really lights for all seasons) or watering Cheryl's flowers earning him the title of having that magic touch.

Jim always enjoyed spending time with his family and he loved his grandkids. Papa was probably his favorite title.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Central City; daughters, Melanie (Troy) Yeutter of Elwood and Lisa (Kevin) Franzen of Cozad, and son, John (Lindsay) Westman of Central City; his grandchildren, Doug (Cassidy Roberts) McCain, Kelley (Gabrielle) Clark, Michaela (Kyle) Harshberger, Samantha (Zach) Amick, Drew and Jordyn Franzen, Kiersten Hansen, Adrianna, Erin, Rowan, Krosby and Ariella Westman, and three great-grandchildren, Zaylen and Zihler Clark and Sutton Amick. Brother, Bill (Mary Lou) Westman of Hutchison, Kan.; Father-in-Law, Bob Applegarth, Sister-in-Law, Glenda Bera and Brother-in-Law, Bill (Doris) Applegarth.

Waiting for Jim at Heaven's gate were his parents Jack and Edna Westman, stepmother, Helen Westman and mother-in-law, Velma Applegarth.

Jim will be so missed by many relatives and friends and past customers.

It is the family's hope that Jim will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and that big smile that he shared with the world.

Memorials are suggested to family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Central City.



Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.