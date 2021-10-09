Janice E. Lichtenwalter, 78, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Tim Stoner, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Cozad Cemetery at Cozad, Nebraska.

She was born on November 7, 1942 in Lexington, Nebraska to Clifford and Laura (Voss) Wilcox. She attended public schools in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1961.

Janice was united in marriage to Wayne Lichtenwalter on November 23, 1963 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington, this union was blessed with three sons: Mark, Michael and Matt.

Janice keeping busy was an understatement. She worked for Darr Fertilizer for over twenty years, she then worked at Fairbanks International before retiring. She didn't stay retired for long. Janice worked at Jackson Hewitt doing income taxes for a few years before she started J & W Tax Service. She would own and operate her services until her health forced her to retire.

The Red Cross was very important to Janice and she was a faithful donor of blood. She donated many units of blood which brought a lifetime of many gallons.

Her hobbies included stained glass, miniature doll houses, reading books, flying with her husband Wayne, who was a pilot, going on road trips with her sisters and friends. Janice enjoyed attending the Balloon Festival in Arizona, and tending her flowers in her yard. She was multi-talented in sewing and doing upholstery on Antique Cars. She also enjoyed watching Star Trek, Doctor Who, and other Sci-Fi Television shows. In her younger years, the family would take many camping trips to the mountains in Colorado in their 1947 Buick and 1935 Indian Camper.

Janice is survived by her husband, Wayne of Lexington; her three sons, Mark (Tracy) Lichtenwalter of Elwood, Michael (Kim) Lichtenwalter of Murrieta, Calif. and Matt (Kamie) Lichtenwalter of Minneapolis, Kan.; grandchildren, Linda Lichtenwalter of Omaha, Casey Johnson (fiancé Julia) of Parachute, Colo., Danielle (Blake) Thompson of Roswell, N.M., Harley (Brandon) Martin of Alto, Ga., Faith (Shaun) Montoya of Ruidoso, N.M., Damion Keyes of Plainville, Kan., and Claire and Lance Lichtenwalter of Minneapolis, Kan.; step-grandchildren, Sarah (Joey) Sivula of Oceanside, Calif., Rylee Cronin of Temecula, Calif., and Ronni Cronin of Temecula, Calif.; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Gil Wilcox of Holdrege; sisters, Irene Kenning of Elwood and Delores (Paul) Kenning-Plummer of Elwood; brother-in-law, Kent (Carolyn) Lichtenwalter of Grand Island and a sister-in-law, Peggy (LaVon) Sumption of Lincoln; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Laura Lichtenwalter; great-granddaughter, Cerenity; brothers-in-law, Bryan and Denny Kenning and a sister-in-law, Ina Wilcox.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the American Cancer Society - Relay For Life of Dawson County or American Red Cross.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com